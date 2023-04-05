Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Former US president Trump charged with hush money scheme to boost 2016 election chances
After the hearing, he flew home to Florida where his office said he would deliver remarks at 8.15pm on Tuesday (8.15am on Wednesday, Singapore time).
Donald Trump has been charged - what happens now?
Prosecutors said they plan to request a trial date of January 2024, while Trump’s legal team suggested a spring 2024 trial.
Residents complain of defects in new estate in Sengkang; HDB says most issues resolved in 2 weeks
Headlined “Feedback on shoddy workmanship Fernvale Dew”, the Change.org appeal was started by a resident.
$48m in additional tax bills issued in 2022 due to inaccurate claims made: Iras
The figure was up from $37 million of such bills issued in 2021, and $39 million in 2020.
ST Explains: If I’m a gig worker, do I need to report my income to Iras?
Britain’s CPTPP entry adds a new twist to Asia’s geopolitics
The expanded free trade bloc will now have to deal with the complicated membership applications of China and Taiwan, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
‘I am able to mix with friends of other streams’: Full subject-based banding ditches pigeonholing
Three key takeaways emerged from a panel discussion with Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on the scheme which is now in place in about 90 schools.
NHB puts on kebaya exhibition after Unesco intangible heritage list nomination
The exhibition, Love, Kebaya, showcases unique kebaya designs from local craftspeople.
Viaduct to Woodlands Checkpoint marked with double white lines to deter queue jumpers
Enforcement cameras have been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that cross the double white lines.
Meet Asia’s millennial plutocrats
It looks encouraging so far for Asia’s ageing tycoons as they seek to entrust their legacy to their progeny.