Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 5.

 

3 decades-old school campuses in Balestier and Queenstown to be demolished for housing

There is no word yet on whether the sites will be used for private or public housing.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What if I test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in S'pore? Do I have to pay my medical bills?

And what are the testing requirements for travellers upon arriving via air or sea checkpoints?

READ MORE HERE

US, EU pledge to punish Russia over civilian deaths in Ukraine's Bucha

Sanctions may target billions of dollars in energy Europe imports from Russia.

READ MORE HERE

What job vacancies in S'pore tell us about the job market

Here is a look at the hottest jobs and other numbers in the Manpower Ministry’s latest annual report on job vacancies.

READ MORE HERE

Big groups gather at HDB void decks, coffee shops for illegal betting on horse races

On many days when there is horse racing, illegal bookies and punters congregate together at HDB void decks or coffee shops, all looking to make a quick buck.

On days when there is horse racing at courses in Hong Kong and at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji, illegal bookies and punters congregate.

READ MORE HERE

Man bitten by otter after trailing pack of 30 during morning run

He had followed a pack of 30 otter from a distance at Kallang Riverside Park. 

READ MORE HERE

Slashing fuel duties: Short-term gain for long-term pain?

The topic that seized the House's attention was surging fuel prices - and particularly whether the Government should reduce or suspend fuel duties, says Opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

The dark side of silence

Giving someone the silent treatment can be harmfully addictive for the perpetrator, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

READ MORE HERE

Rise of revenge travellers: Celebrating new freedom to globetrot

More than two years of close borders has resulted in a rebound in demand in travel to make up for lost time.

READ MORE HERE

'Now or never': World has climate solutions but must act fast to avoid overheating, says UN panel

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak before 2025 to limit dangerous climate change.

READ MORE HERE

