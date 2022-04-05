Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 5.
3 decades-old school campuses in Balestier and Queenstown to be demolished for housing
There is no word yet on whether the sites will be used for private or public housing.
askST: What if I test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in S'pore? Do I have to pay my medical bills?
And what are the testing requirements for travellers upon arriving via air or sea checkpoints?
US, EU pledge to punish Russia over civilian deaths in Ukraine's Bucha
What job vacancies in S'pore tell us about the job market
Here is a look at the hottest jobs and other numbers in the Manpower Ministry’s latest annual report on job vacancies.
Big groups gather at HDB void decks, coffee shops for illegal betting on horse races
On days when there is horse racing at courses in Hong Kong and at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji, illegal bookies and punters congregate.
Man bitten by otter after trailing pack of 30 during morning run
Slashing fuel duties: Short-term gain for long-term pain?
The topic that seized the House's attention was surging fuel prices - and particularly whether the Government should reduce or suspend fuel duties, says Opinion editor Grace Ho.
The dark side of silence
Giving someone the silent treatment can be harmfully addictive for the perpetrator, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.
Rise of revenge travellers: Celebrating new freedom to globetrot
More than two years of close borders has resulted in a rebound in demand in travel to make up for lost time.
'Now or never': World has climate solutions but must act fast to avoid overheating, says UN panel
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak before 2025 to limit dangerous climate change.