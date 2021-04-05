Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 5.

Over 9,600 fines meted out in S'pore for Covid-19 breaches in past year

Authorities warn there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces.

READ MORE HERE

Pedestrianisation trials in Singapore heartland spark debate

The pedestrianised roads can be used for both walking and cycling.

READ MORE HERE

‘What’s worse than the job is the humiliation we face,' say India's sewer cleaners

India’s sewer cleaners speak up on their caste-ridden occupation, outlawed but not eradicated, in the fifth instalment of the Invisible Asia series.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Staggered work hours already the norm at some companies in S'pore

The past year has made employers more accepting of office hours being tailored to individual needs.

READ MORE HERE

'It felt like a hammer hitting my ankle': Man stung by stingray at Sentosa beach

Benjamin Koellmann said he stepped on the stingray when he was in the waters at Tanjong Beach.

READ MORE HERE

Truck's dashboard camera found at Taiwan train crash site

Government faces mounting scrutiny over railway safety measures that could have prevented the crash.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore companies face higher insurance premiums amid Covid-19 pandemic

Medical inflation is among the reasons for the rise, and businesses more exposed to the virus are hit harder.

READ MORE HERE

Mostly no crowding at Mandai Columbarium on first day of Qing Ming

Visitors said this is unlike pre-pandemic years, when the walkways were usually packed with families.

READ MORE HERE

Number of COE extensions plunge, but trend seen remaining strong

Motor industry watchers said the drop in COE revalidations could mean more vehicles are deregistered.

READ MORE HERE

Parents in S'pore prepare to give up working from home as Covid-19 rules ease

Pretend-play of going to work with your toddler and introduce him or her to different types of jobs, says expert.

READ MORE HERE