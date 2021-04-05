Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 5.
Over 9,600 fines meted out in S'pore for Covid-19 breaches in past year
Authorities warn there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces.
Pedestrianisation trials in Singapore heartland spark debate
The pedestrianised roads can be used for both walking and cycling.
‘What’s worse than the job is the humiliation we face,' say India's sewer cleaners
India’s sewer cleaners speak up on their caste-ridden occupation, outlawed but not eradicated, in the fifth instalment of the Invisible Asia series.
Staggered work hours already the norm at some companies in S'pore
The past year has made employers more accepting of office hours being tailored to individual needs.
'It felt like a hammer hitting my ankle': Man stung by stingray at Sentosa beach
Benjamin Koellmann said he stepped on the stingray when he was in the waters at Tanjong Beach.
Truck's dashboard camera found at Taiwan train crash site
Government faces mounting scrutiny over railway safety measures that could have prevented the crash.
S'pore companies face higher insurance premiums amid Covid-19 pandemic
Medical inflation is among the reasons for the rise, and businesses more exposed to the virus are hit harder.
Mostly no crowding at Mandai Columbarium on first day of Qing Ming
Visitors said this is unlike pre-pandemic years, when the walkways were usually packed with families.
Number of COE extensions plunge, but trend seen remaining strong
Motor industry watchers said the drop in COE revalidations could mean more vehicles are deregistered.
Parents in S'pore prepare to give up working from home as Covid-19 rules ease
Pretend-play of going to work with your toddler and introduce him or her to different types of jobs, says expert.