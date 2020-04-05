Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 5.

Show of resilience: How Singaporeans are combating Covid-19

Making an app to bring neighbours together. A cabby training to be a bus driver. Sticking with staff despite sales drying up. Insight looks at how Singaporeans are staying strong in this time of crisis.

75 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 4 new clusters including 3 workers' dormitories





The new clusters are at (clockwise from top left) Sungei Tengah Lodge, Toh Guan Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II and The Orange Ballroom. PHOTOS: ST FILE, SCREENGRAB FROM VOBIS.COM.SG



A cluster was also found at The Orange Ballroom, a wedding venue at Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang Road.

Circuit breaker measures to pre-empt rising Covid-19 cases: What you can and cannot do for the next one month





Public pools, such as those at the 26 SportSG swimming complexes, will be closed.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Life in Singapore will hit something of a standstill from Tuesday, for four weeks till May 4. Can you order food or go to work?

Coronavirus: Mental health, the pandemic's hidden crisis





PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, KUA CHEE SIONG, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, NG SOR LUAN HEALTH SYSTEM



Many face stress as isolation, job prospects and family woes worsen in pandemic, say experts.

Will this virus change us? It certainly should



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



If at the end of this pandemic we are the same people and if we haven't learned anything, then perhaps we will have failed, says Rohit Brijnath.

New S'pore study shows early immune system response in Covid-19 patients could cause respiratory distress





Healthcare workers in the Singapore General Hospital isolation ward assisting in the transfer of a suspected Covid-19 patient to an isolation room. PHOTO: ST FILE



When a virus invades a body, the development of the disease is often determined by how the immune system reacts to the infection.

It Changed My Life: Henri Chen wants to build a community of artists who pay it forward





Artist Henri Chen KeZhan, 61, with his dog Anton, an adopted great dane. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The founder of non-profit charity Temenggong Artists-in-Residence has personally funded the studies of more than 20 promising artists.

5 tips for gold investors





Bars are easy to trade and hence appeal to a variety of investors such as governments, and institutional and private investors. PHOTO: REUTERS



Joining the rush for gold? Know your objective before jumping on the bandwagon.

Top 5 soon kueh picks by Wong Ah Yoke





Making the perfect soon kueh is by no means an easy task. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Soon kueh is a popular and relatively cheap Teochew snack that makes a great breakfast or afternoon treat.

Tourism hot spots: Then & now





Taj Mahal, Agra, India: Then, Jan 3, 2018 (above, top) and now, March 16 (above, bottom). PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS



Once heavily thronged, global tourist hot spots now lie empty. Gaggles of tourists posing for selfies and vendors hawking souvenirs are things of the past.

