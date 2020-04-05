Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 5.

Show of resilience: How Singaporeans are combating Covid-19

Making an app to bring neighbours together. A cabby training to be a bus driver. Sticking with staff despite sales drying up. Insight looks at how Singaporeans are staying strong in this time of crisis.

75 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 4 new clusters including 3 workers' dormitories



The new clusters are at (clockwise from top left) Sungei Tengah Lodge, Toh Guan Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II and The Orange Ballroom. PHOTOS: ST FILE, SCREENGRAB FROM VOBIS.COM.SG

A cluster was also found at The Orange Ballroom, a wedding venue at Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang Road.

Circuit breaker measures to pre-empt rising Covid-19 cases: What you can and cannot do for the next one month



Public pools, such as those at the 26 SportSG swimming complexes, will be closed.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Life in Singapore will hit something of a standstill from Tuesday, for four weeks till May 4. Can you order food or go to work?

Coronavirus: Mental health, the pandemic's hidden crisis



PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, KUA CHEE SIONG, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY, NG SOR LUAN HEALTH SYSTEM

Many face stress as isolation, job prospects and family woes worsen in pandemic, say experts.

Will this virus change us? It certainly should


ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

If at the end of this pandemic we are the same people and if we haven't learned anything, then perhaps we will have failed, says Rohit Brijnath.

New S'pore study shows early immune system response in Covid-19 patients could cause respiratory distress



Healthcare workers in the Singapore General Hospital isolation ward assisting in the transfer of a suspected Covid-19 patient to an isolation room. PHOTO: ST FILE

When a virus invades a body, the development of the disease is often determined by how the immune system reacts to the infection.

It Changed My Life: Henri Chen wants to build a community of artists who pay it forward



Artist Henri Chen KeZhan, 61, with his dog Anton, an adopted great dane. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

The founder of non-profit charity Temenggong Artists-in-Residence has personally funded the studies of more than 20 promising artists.

5 tips for gold investors



Bars are easy to trade and hence appeal to a variety of investors such as governments, and institutional and private investors. PHOTO: REUTERS

Joining the rush for gold? Know your objective before jumping on the bandwagon.

Top 5 soon kueh picks by Wong Ah Yoke



Making the perfect soon kueh is by no means an easy task. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE

Soon kueh is a popular and relatively cheap Teochew snack that makes a great breakfast or afternoon treat.

Tourism hot spots: Then & now



Taj Mahal, Agra, India: Then, Jan 3, 2018 (above, top) and now, March 16 (above, bottom). PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Once heavily thronged, global tourist hot spots now lie empty. Gaggles of tourists posing for selfies and vendors hawking souvenirs are things of the past.

