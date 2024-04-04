Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4, 2024

Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 08:35 AM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 08:06 AM

Taiwan earthquake: Terrifying episode, but life goes on in Taipei

The 7.4-magnitude temblor that struck waters off Hualien county was the island’s strongest in 25 years.

Greater controls over ownership, management of key transport firms sought under new draft laws

The proposed changes will ensure key entities are protected from adverse influences and interruptions.

Passengers still happy with public transport, but satisfaction drops for bus waiting times: Survey

The online survey is conducted annually to better understand passengers’ needs and identify areas for improvement.

S’pore the top start-up investment destination in South-east Asia: Report

The deep-tech sector flourished in Singapore in 2023, although funding squeeze continues to be felt.

The US dollar poised to be stronger for longer

Persistent yield differences and safe-haven effects mean that the greenback is likely to stay stronger for longer.

Singapore approves lab-grown quail for consumption here

Australian company Vox will sell cultivated quail as an ingredient.

Ex-property agent who called himself ‘Ganja man’ sentenced to death for drug trafficking

The High Court rejected his claim he had the drugs for research and development.

Spotify is changing how it charges customers, with new plans and prices

It will increase prices by about US$1 to US$2 (S$1.35 to S$2.70) a month in five markets by the end of April.

Smashed in 50 minutes: S’porean’s luxury car broken into at JB market

A bag hidden under the seat went missing after a short shopping trip.

Fans sing along to NDP song Home at Bruno Mars concert

The American pop star kicked off his three shows at the National Stadium on April 3.

