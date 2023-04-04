Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage

Trump is due to appear before a judge on Tuesday for an arraignment where he will plead not guilty.

Private home prices up 3.2% in Q1, driven by surge in landed prices and more new launches

Year on year, prices rose by 11.3 per cent last quarter, according to flash estimates released by the URA.

Oil prices surge after Opec+ makes surprise output cut, risking further inflation

The move adds to worries that higher prices and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California

The meeting in California is seen as a middle ground meant to appease Beijing.

Eggs from Indonesia approved for import; country is Singapore’s 18th source

Around two-thirds of Singapore’s eggs are imported, with the vast majority coming from Malaysia.

Slight dip in manufacturing activity in March; forecast of contraction remains

The recent Western bank crisis has ratcheted up fears of a contagion and dampened demand in the global markets, said an observer.

Two cheers for China in the Middle East

Whether China can continue to stabilise situations where local factors are the key drivers of conflict is an open question, says former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

Most S’poreans return trays, because it’s socially responsible, not because of fines: Survey

95 per cent of all respondents returned their trays and crockery every time they ate at a coffee shop or hawker centre in 2022.

‘I wanted my dignity and pride back’: Single mum overcomes prejudice, employment hurdles

A book published by non-profit organisation Daughters of Tomorrow tells the story of Siti and other women.

Qing Ming: Stories of life in London’s Highgate Cemetery

The famous burial ground, deeply connected to British society and history, is known for its "residents" such as Karl Marx and George Michael.

