Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 4.
S'pore to stay focused on climate crisis despite volatile energy prices
This is because it sees impacts such as rising sea levels as existential threats, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
Work on 9 HDB commercial complexes hit by delays amid Covid-19
S'pore allows social egg freezing: What the procedure entails and why women do it
The White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development will be debated in Parliament this week.
Surge in travellers between S'pore, Malaysia not a concern for Covid-19 situation: Experts
S'pore always on lookout for Covid-19 variants of concern but none significant recently: Ong Ye Kung
"As of now, we're watching out for those and monitoring the general development," he said.
Sri Lanka's Cabinet ministers resign en masse as crisis deepens
Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
Bodies in Ukrainian town of Bucha 'raise serious questions about possible war crimes': UN
S'pore F&B supplies businesses weather Covid-19 storm by going online, changing offerings
Covid-19 almost ended their food and beverage supplies businesses. But these young people weathered the storm.
'Your grandfather's road?': Volunteers in Mountbatten put up signs to deter illegal parking
Along Tanjong Rhu View, 12 colourful signs were put up by a team of seven resident volunteers in January.