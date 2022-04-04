Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 4.

 

S'pore to stay focused on climate crisis despite volatile energy prices

This is because it sees impacts such as rising sea levels as existential threats, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

READ MORE HERE

Work on 9 HDB commercial complexes hit by delays amid Covid-19

For eight of the affected complexes, delays range from three to 15 months. 

READ MORE HERE

S'pore allows social egg freezing: What the procedure entails and why women do it

The White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development will be debated in Parliament this week.

READ MORE HERE

Surge in travellers between S'pore, Malaysia not a concern for Covid-19 situation: Experts

Both countries have falling case counts and high vaccination rates among adults.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore always on lookout for Covid-19 variants of concern but none significant recently: Ong Ye Kung

"As of now, we're watching out for those and monitoring the general development," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka's Cabinet ministers resign en masse as crisis deepens

The move clears the way for the president to appoint a new Cabinet on April 4.

READ MORE HERE

Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight

PM Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

READ MORE HERE

Bodies in Ukrainian town of Bucha 'raise serious questions about possible war crimes': UN

Nearly 300 bodies have been buried in mass graves.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore F&B supplies businesses weather Covid-19 storm by going online, changing offerings

Covid-19 almost ended their food and beverage supplies businesses. But these young people weathered the storm. 

READ MORE HERE

'Your grandfather's road?': Volunteers in Mountbatten put up signs to deter illegal parking

Along Tanjong Rhu View, 12 colourful signs were put up by a team of seven resident volunteers in January.

READ MORE HERE

