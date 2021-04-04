Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 4.
'My mother doesn't think she has a problem': The challenges faced by those helping people who hoard
A new study shows that hoarders resist help and groups trying to help them declutter find it difficult even to gain entry to their homes.
MOH to formalise panel to look into issues related to Integrated Shield Plans
Insurers, doctors reminded to serve best interests of patients who are policyholders.
'I tried to help her out, but the debris was too heavy': Taiwan train crash survivors mourn the dead
Three in a family of four were killed in the crash, after they missed an earlier train.
She grew a tiny practice into a global design firm and now wants to build a world-class start-up
Skills and smarts can open doors in life, Shagufta Anurag readily admits.
Who killed my father? 47 years on, son of labourer murdered in 1974 in S’pore hopes for answers
An article on the unsolved case of a girl who was found murdered in Singapore in 1995 brought back a flood of memories for Rajoo Mani.
3 reasons why I am wary of non-fungible tokens
Would you buy something whose price seems arbitrary and which doesn't do any good?
South Korea's late ramyeon king leaves a spicy legacy
Iconic instant noodle created by founder of Nongshim still highly popular 30 years on.
How to pick the right maternity insurance
It pays to check out details of the many policies in the market as costs of unexpected events can potentially burn a big hole in your pocket.
Popular food chains from Malaysia seeing bigger crowds in S'pore
Eateries like PappaRich and Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh say that business is thriving.
49-year-old man arrested for murder at Bedok Reservoir Road
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the male victim are known to each other.