Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 4.

3 new coronavirus clusters including S'pore Cricket Club and Ce La Vi



Singapore Cricket Club (left) and Ce La Vi are among the three new Covid-19 clusters announced on April 3, 2020. PHOTOS: ST FILE



The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than locally transmitted ones, with just nine announced on Friday.

How the new Covid-19 measures may affect you: Full home-based learning for schools, no dine-in at eateries



From April 7, all food and beverage outlets will remain open only for takeaway or delivery. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The Government will be implementing significantly stricter safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker to pre-empt the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19.

What are the essential services that will remain open amid stricter Covid-19 measures in Singapore?



Wet markets will remain open, along with other food services. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



From April 7, most workplaces and retail outlets will be closed. Here are some providers of essential services that will remain open.

To win this Covid-19 war, retreat and stay home



The next few weeks are critical because the numbers during this period will determine if the healthcare system can cope, or whether it will be overwhelmed.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



For some, it still did not seem to have sunk in that Covid-19 was starting to take root here in earnest.

Coronavirus: Singapore manufacturing at lowest level since 2009, jobs at risk



With factories trying to limit their losses from a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in job cuts is a real risk. PHOTO: ST FILE



With factories trying to limit their losses from a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in job cuts is a real risk.

Coronavirus: DPM Heng Swee Keat to unveil additional support measures next week



DPM Heng said there will be additional support for households and vulnerable groups. PHOTO: ST FILE



This will be "over and above" what has been provided in both Budget 2020 and the supplementary budget announced earlier.

New York reports deadliest day from coronavirus, governor makes plea for help



A pedestrian crosses a road in New York's nearly deserted Times Square. PHOTO: NYTIMES



New York recorded 562 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the city's total to 2,935 fatalities.

ST veteran newshound Joyce Lim is Journalist of the Year



(From left) Young Journalist of the Year ST journalist Tee Zhuo, Story of the Year winner ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and Journalist of the Year ST senior correspondent Joyce Lim. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Senior correspondent Joyce Lim's story on an illegal floor prompted a discussion in Parliament on the inspection regime in place.

Parents on trial for five-year-old son's death acquitted of murder; other charges pending



Azlin Arujunah and Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahmaneach splashed hot water on their son on at least four occasions, using water from a hot water dispenser in the kitchen. PHOTOS: COURT DOCUMENTS, FACEBOOK



The court found that there was no evidence of a common intention by the couple to inflict injuries that were sufficient to ordinarily cause death.

Hi, Mr (Swipe) Right: The science behind dating apps



Ms Jessica Lai and Mr Phua Jun Wen at their wedding reception at the Arbora restaurant on Mount Faber in July 2019. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JESSICA LAI



That virtual encounter may not be as random as you think.

