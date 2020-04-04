Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 4.
3 new coronavirus clusters including S'pore Cricket Club and Ce La Vi
The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than locally transmitted ones, with just nine announced on Friday.
How the new Covid-19 measures may affect you: Full home-based learning for schools, no dine-in at eateries
The Government will be implementing significantly stricter safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker to pre-empt the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19.
What are the essential services that will remain open amid stricter Covid-19 measures in Singapore?
From April 7, most workplaces and retail outlets will be closed. Here are some providers of essential services that will remain open.
To win this Covid-19 war, retreat and stay home
For some, it still did not seem to have sunk in that Covid-19 was starting to take root here in earnest.
Coronavirus: Singapore manufacturing at lowest level since 2009, jobs at risk
With factories trying to limit their losses from a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in job cuts is a real risk.
Coronavirus: DPM Heng Swee Keat to unveil additional support measures next week
This will be "over and above" what has been provided in both Budget 2020 and the supplementary budget announced earlier.
New York reports deadliest day from coronavirus, governor makes plea for help
New York recorded 562 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the city's total to 2,935 fatalities.
ST veteran newshound Joyce Lim is Journalist of the Year
Senior correspondent Joyce Lim's story on an illegal floor prompted a discussion in Parliament on the inspection regime in place.
Parents on trial for five-year-old son's death acquitted of murder; other charges pending
The court found that there was no evidence of a common intention by the couple to inflict injuries that were sufficient to ordinarily cause death.
Hi, Mr (Swipe) Right: The science behind dating apps
That virtual encounter may not be as random as you think.