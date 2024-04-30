Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
200-room hotel facing Coney Island to be sited in Punggol Digital District
Why flexible work arrangements are not so straightforward for some businesses
SMEs may struggle to put in place the systems and policies to facilitate such arrangements.
Spain police probing origins of note on loan, CPF nomination on Audrey Fang’s iPad
The note on her iPad appears to justify a change in her CPF nomination to a “trusted confidant”.
Hearse carrying Audrey Fang makes detour past floral shop she ran after her mother died
Twenty years on, is the Singapore Sports School a success?
There are critics who feel that it is still a work in progress as the school has not achieved all its goals.
Apple tops ranking of S’pore’s best employers, with Google at No. 2
The survey also found that salary has become a more important factor for employee satisfaction.
More support for those with learning challenges but not formally diagnosed as dyslexic
DAS has helped about 50 students without diagnosis since the changes took effect in September 2023.
Jail for ex-senior claims exec who cheated insurance firm of more than $10.7m over 7 years
He committed the offences to satisfy his greed and fund his gambling addiction, said the prosecution.
Meet the 3 Singapore brands used by guitarists from Bruno Mars to DPM Lawrence Wong
Instruments and equipment from Maestro Guitars, Morningstar Engineering and ALABS Audio are making waves globally.
Three generations, one vacation: How to survive and enjoy a family holiday
More are embarking on multi-generational trips to make up for lost time during the pandemic, say industry players.