Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30, 2024

Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 08:03 AM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 07:57 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.  

200-room hotel facing Coney Island to be sited in Punggol Digital District

The 50ha business district will open in stages from the second half of 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Why flexible work arrangements are not so straightforward for some businesses

SMEs may struggle to put in place the systems and policies to facilitate such arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

Spain police probing origins of note on loan, CPF nomination on Audrey Fang’s iPad

The note on her iPad appears to justify a change in her CPF nomination to a “trusted confidant”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hearse carrying Audrey Fang makes detour past floral shop she ran after her mother died

Ms Fang had kept the business alive after her mother died in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Twenty years on, is the Singapore Sports School a success?

There are critics who feel that it is still a work in progress as the school has not achieved all its goals.

READ MORE HERE

Apple tops ranking of S’pore’s best employers, with Google at No. 2

The survey also found that salary has become a more important factor for employee satisfaction.

READ MORE HERE

More support for those with learning challenges but not formally diagnosed as dyslexic

DAS has helped about 50 students without diagnosis since the changes took effect in September 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for ex-senior claims exec who cheated insurance firm of more than $10.7m over 7 years

He committed the offences to satisfy his greed and fund his gambling addiction, said the prosecution.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the 3 Singapore brands used by guitarists from Bruno Mars to DPM Lawrence Wong

Instruments and equipment from Maestro Guitars, Morningstar Engineering and ALABS Audio are making waves globally.

READ MORE HERE

Three generations, one vacation: How to survive and enjoy a family holiday

More are embarking on multi-generational trips to make up for lost time during the pandemic, say industry players.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top