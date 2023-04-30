Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Longer hospital stays for older patients a major reason for high bed occupancy: MOH

Plus the Covid-19 pandemic had led to construction delays in many sectors, including healthcare.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore still has ‘archaic ideas’ about skills-based jobs, says President Halimah

The President brought up three points in her May Day message on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Service and conservancy charges for HDB residents likely to go up

S&CC were last raised in 2017, with the hike of between $1 and $17 per month phased over two years.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Piece by piece, Eric Low built up his father’s Hafary tile business into a lifestyle destination

Eric Low of Hafary Group shares how he grew his tiling company into a must-stop for those renovating their homes.

Tiles aren’t just a commodity but also a lifestyle product. Armed with that belief, Eric Low set out to transform Hafary.

READ MORE HERE

Investors who exploit ABSD loopholes have more to lose than gain

Such investors who buy homes in the names of others could lose the property if the “owner” sells it and keeps the money.

READ MORE HERE

Buyers book about 75% of units at launch of Buona Vista condo despite cooling measures

Most are Singaporeans, pointing to resilient market with healthy local demand, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea leader Kim’s powerful sister slams ‘old’ Biden over nuclear threat

North Korea is convinced it must perfect a “nuclear war deterrent”, said Kim Yo Jong.

READ MORE HERE

More taking DNA tests to predict diseases; KKH sees five-fold increase in demand

But experts warn of privacy concerns, and accuracy of results from consumer genetic tests.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew one win away from becoming Singapore’s first Asian badminton champion

He will meet Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

READ MORE HERE

Local and regional artisanal food takes off among foodies

These brands were part of Boutique Fairs Singapore in March, the biannual shopping event that showcases indie brands and designers. 

READ MORE HERE

