Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Longer hospital stays for older patients a major reason for high bed occupancy: MOH
Plus the Covid-19 pandemic had led to construction delays in many sectors, including healthcare.
Singapore still has ‘archaic ideas’ about skills-based jobs, says President Halimah
Service and conservancy charges for HDB residents likely to go up
S&CC were last raised in 2017, with the hike of between $1 and $17 per month phased over two years.
Piece by piece, Eric Low built up his father’s Hafary tile business into a lifestyle destination
Tiles aren’t just a commodity but also a lifestyle product. Armed with that belief, Eric Low set out to transform Hafary.
Investors who exploit ABSD loopholes have more to lose than gain
Such investors who buy homes in the names of others could lose the property if the “owner” sells it and keeps the money.
Buyers book about 75% of units at launch of Buona Vista condo despite cooling measures
Most are Singaporeans, pointing to resilient market with healthy local demand, say experts.
North Korea leader Kim’s powerful sister slams ‘old’ Biden over nuclear threat
North Korea is convinced it must perfect a “nuclear war deterrent”, said Kim Yo Jong.
More taking DNA tests to predict diseases; KKH sees five-fold increase in demand
But experts warn of privacy concerns, and accuracy of results from consumer genetic tests.
Loh Kean Yew one win away from becoming Singapore’s first Asian badminton champion
Local and regional artisanal food takes off among foodies
These brands were part of Boutique Fairs Singapore in March, the biannual shopping event that showcases indie brands and designers.