Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 30.

These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19

Some pivoted businesses, others changed careers. Some fought on the front lines, others battled the disease.

READ MORE HERE

'Pain of not being able to say goodbye is hard to bear': Family couldn't visit father before he died

Tan Sock Ngor's father died in hospital and her family was not able to say goodbye to him. 

READ MORE HERE

Police contacting relevant people in case involving Pritam, Faisal

The police have gone through evidence provided by Parliament on their conduct before the Committee of Privileges.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Self-service buffets allowed to resume starting today

Eateries offering buffets will be required to provide hand sanitiser or disposable gloves for patrons.

READ MORE HERE

2 S'pore Covid-19 cases infected with new BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant

The two individuals self-isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Emotional Pentagon spokesman slams Putin's 'depravity'

Ex-admiral John Kirby momentarily loses his composure as he speaks of atrocities committed in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Political stars of Shanghai and Beijing party bosses appear dim

Their handling of Covid-19 outbreaks could determine whether they can rise to the Politburo Standing Committee.

READ MORE HERE

Panel set up to define unacceptable neighbourhood noise by year end

It will establish what unacceptable noise levels are when, for example, residents drag furniture, slam doors or play loud music. 

READ MORE HERE

'Every few steps there was a cat lying on the floor': How SCDF officers saved 13 cats from fire

The 13 surviving cats are doing well and are still receiving medical attention.

READ MORE HERE

Home renovation influencers take over Instagram

These accounts document first-time home owners’ renovation journeys, sharing tips and advice.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top