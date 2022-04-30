Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 30.
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
Some pivoted businesses, others changed careers. Some fought on the front lines, others battled the disease.
'Pain of not being able to say goodbye is hard to bear': Family couldn't visit father before he died
Tan Sock Ngor's father died in hospital and her family was not able to say goodbye to him.
Police contacting relevant people in case involving Pritam, Faisal
The police have gone through evidence provided by Parliament on their conduct before the Committee of Privileges.
Self-service buffets allowed to resume starting today
Eateries offering buffets will be required to provide hand sanitiser or disposable gloves for patrons.
2 S'pore Covid-19 cases infected with new BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant
Emotional Pentagon spokesman slams Putin's 'depravity'
Ex-admiral John Kirby momentarily loses his composure as he speaks of atrocities committed in Ukraine.
Political stars of Shanghai and Beijing party bosses appear dim
Their handling of Covid-19 outbreaks could determine whether they can rise to the Politburo Standing Committee.
Panel set up to define unacceptable neighbourhood noise by year end
It will establish what unacceptable noise levels are when, for example, residents drag furniture, slam doors or play loud music.
'Every few steps there was a cat lying on the floor': How SCDF officers saved 13 cats from fire
Home renovation influencers take over Instagram
These accounts document first-time home owners’ renovation journeys, sharing tips and advice.