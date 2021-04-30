Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 30.
TTSH Covid-19 cluster grows to 9 people; 2 wards locked down to stem spread
A doctor, a healthcare assistant trainee and six patients are linked to a nurse working there who tested positive.
New Covid-19 cluster involves 7 family members of infected ICA officer who met over meal
The cases include his wife, a TTSH nurse who does not work in wards affected by the hospital cluster.
New Covid-19 clusters: Who's in the TTSH and ICA officer-linked clusters
Among them is a three-year-old boy, who is the nephew of the ICA officer.
Vaccinated cleaner at care facility among Singapore's new community Covid-19 cases
The Vietnamese national also helps out at a food stall at NUS.
NUS foodcourt, City Harvest Church and popular malls among locations visited by Covid-19 patients
Malls such as Junction 8, Ang Mo Kio Hub and VivoCity were also added to the list.
India accepts oxygen supply from 40 countries, including Singapore, amid new Covid-19 wave
Singapore sent 256 oxygen cylinders and four cryogenic oxygen containers.
Mike Pence steps out from Trump's shadow as he tests waters for 2024
Mr Pence is making his first public appearance in South Carolina since leaving office.
Reserving some jobs for Singaporean PMEs among measures being considered: NTUC's Ng Chee Meng
The NTUC is also looking at designing a form of unemployment insurance scheme through NTUC Income.
Novena Global Healthcare's Terence Loh has $70 million debt, seeks interim order to stave off bankruptcy
The creditors include Maybank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank and UOB Bank.
Fashion fades but style is eternal: 8 vogue items which have stood the test of time
Trends come and go with the seasons, but true style always finds a permanent place on vanities and in hearts.