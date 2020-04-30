Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 30.

5 new Covid-19 clusters identified; 660 of 690 new cases in Singapore are workers in dormitories

The new cases include a 23-year-old nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Help available for home-based food operators, circuit breaker measures may be eased in time for Hari Raya: Masagos

The tightened circuit breaker measures effectively put a stop to home-based F&B operations.

Coronavirus: Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

Preliminary results from a US government trial show that patients given remdesivir had a 31 per cent faster recovery time than those who received a placebo.

Singapore in a good position to do mass testing, say experts

Increased testing could be a key enabler for the country as it looks to gradually lift the circuit breaker measures, they say.

Major effort under way to determine extent of infection

A key focus is to find out how many have been infected but did not show any symptoms, and were therefore not tested for the virus.

DBS Q1 profit falls 29% as loan-loss provisions surge amid coronavirus pandemic

This is DBS Group Holdings' first quarterly profit decline since 2017 as the coronavirus pandemic and oil price slump triggered a spike in loan-loss provisions.

Migrant workers: From margin to centre of Singapore's attention

Covid-19 has brought to the fore foreign workers and their living conditions. It is time to rethink how we treat this group, who are our guests and to whom we owe a duty of care.

Fewer corruption reports in 2019 but more cases probed

The corruption situation in Singapore remains firmly under control, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), even as it received fewer reports and probed more cases last year.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Listen to a local jazz concert, check out an easy recipe for a healthy wolfberry dish

Celebrate Unesco International Jazz Day by catching a free online concert by the Jazz Association (Singapore), or Jass, at 8.30pm tonight.

Worth The Watch: Check out big names on the small screen in May

The stars are shining bright in May as major names like Chinese actress Zhou Xun and Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo grace the small screen in new projects.

