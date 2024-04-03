Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tougher laws for those who misuse SIM cards for scams, other crimes
Irresponsible subscribers are those who give away their SIM cards or provide their particulars to others to sign up for SIM cards.
Changes to law on police powers to better protect public, not manage mental health: Josephine Teo
10 MPs had raised their concerns about the changes and social stigma faced by mental health patients.
Carousell acquires S’pore luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon as it targets high-end segment
The luxury resale sector in South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan is expected to grow significantly.
Pope Francis expected to visit Singapore in September; MFA confirms Govt in talks with Vatican
His planned Asia-Pacific tour is set to include Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.
Netanyahu is making it hard for Israel’s friends to sustain their support
Even its biggest backer - the Biden administration - is feeling the strain over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Parched farms, cancelled classes: Extreme heat scorches South-east Asia
Countries in the region are grappling with high temperatures caused by the lingering impact of El Nino.
SAF team returns to S’pore after completion of Gaza airdrop missions
The team airdropped into Gaza 20 tonnes of food supplies, equivalent to over 59,000 meals.
Man gets life in prison for murder of his 4-year-old stepdaughter
He was initially given nine years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.
Firefighter, one other person taken to hospital after second industrial fire in 3 hours
The incident at Defu Lane took place about three hours after a fire in another industrial estate in Eunos.
Raising awareness of autism can help parents seek early diagnosis for kids: Experts
More awareness about autism can also foster greater empathy and inclusion within society, experts say.