Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Street-hail cabs still viable as cost, duration of point-to-point commutes rise: Survey

In terms of absolute cost, fares by ride-hailing apps were the highest, with Gojek having the longest waiting time and Zig having the shortest.

Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

Charges were brought against him after an investigation into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

7 in 10 shoppers will bring reusable bags when plastic bag charge kicks in on July 3: Survey

Of this group, more than eight in 10 said they are nudged by the five-cent charge.

End of the bear market? Some experts seem to think so

Investors should stick to bottom-up stock investing versus the top-down approach that has dominated in recent years, says Ven Sreenivasan.

No CPF rate hike but here’s how savings can be invested to grow retirement nest egg

To invest their OA savings, CPF members will need a CPF Investment Account with one of three banks – DBS Bank, OCBC Bank or UOB.

askST: How will changes to cancer insurance affect patients?

Cancer treatment is no longer covered “as charged” in the way it was covered by all IP plans that are still being sold.

Electricity retailers see more demand from businesses for longer-term contracts

With global gas prices stabilising, firms want a stable and reliable energy supply to manage costs.

Existential challenge: How to spark the joy of parenthood?

Japan and South Korea show the limits of throwing money at the baby bust problem, say Walter Sim and Chang May Choon.

Mammoth meatball firm plans launch of cultivated quail meat in Singapore

The start-up is now in the late stages of working with the Singapore Food Agency to have the product approved for sale and consumption locally, said its founder.

Coach Luis Cunha surprised as Shanti Pereira breaks national records for 3 straight days

The 26-year-old rewrote the record in her pet event – the 200m – just a day after lowering the national 100m mark.

