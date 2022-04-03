Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 3.
Eased rules will see more Covid-19 cases, but healthcare system can cope, say task force ministers
At the same time, people should continue to exercise social responsibility, given how unpredictable the virus is.
Top picks for trips to Johor Baru include shopping for groceries
Hawkers, retailers in Woodlands face drop in sales as Malaysian customers return home in droves
The absence of Malaysian workers who have lived in Singapore since the pandemic has been stark.
Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region, says direct Putin-Zelensky talks possible
As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting.
Ukraine conflict underscores importance of defence, principled diplomacy: PM Lee
Singapore is not choosing sides but standing up for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, he said.
'A life dedicated to public service and vulnerable': S'pore pioneer gynaecologist dies at 106
Dr Oon Chiew Seng forged a path in the field when girls were not encouraged to pursue higher studies, says President Halimah.
6 S'pore celebs plan first overseas holiday since Covid-19 hit
Plans range from spending quality time with friends in Bali to a caravan adventure in New Zealand.
At 40, Grab chief executive Anthony Tan has miles to go
Watch for Grab’s digibank launch and a bigger move into grocery deliveries on the road ahead, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
The joys of queueing, Singapore-style
Not only are Singaporeans comfortable with queueing, but it also seems some of us like to join queues.
5 tips on returning to work after a career break
Getting back in the game after spending months or years out of the workforce could feel intimidating.