Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 3.

Taiwan train accident: At least 50 killed, flags to be flown at half-mast from Saturday

The driver of the truck that had slid down a bank onto the track was questioned by police.

READ MORE HERE

'Mangled bodies everywhere': Taiwan train survivors recount harrowing crash

A boy whom rescuers saved said: "My mother is trapped but she wanted me to escape."

READ MORE HERE

Vaccinating Asia: How does world's largest continent immunise 4.5 billion people in shortest time possible?

It is a critical issue as the world rushes to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Police officer killed in car-ramming attack on US Capitol

The suspect drove into US Capitol officers and brandished a knife before being shot.

READ MORE HERE

SIA flights from S'pore barred from landing in HK from April 3 to 16 after detection of Covid-19 case

Passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore are not affected.

READ MORE HERE

Having more doctors on IP panels may lead to higher premiums: Life Insurance Association

The topic is in the spotlight, as doctors and IP insurers fight over how the measure should be implemented.

READ MORE HERE

More hikers in S'pore caught straying off designated trails last year

NParks took enforcement action in 329 cases last year, more than double the 140 a year on average from 2016 to 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Worshippers in Singapore welcome Good Friday service after a difficult year

Many worshippers attended on-site services after months of virtual and hybrid religious activity.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee asks for his name, photo to be removed from BitClout crypto platform that monetises Twitter profiles

PM Lee said he has nothing to do with the cryptocurrency platform.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore investors who chase high returns fall victim to scams: 6 high-profile deals that went sour

The recent case involving online cryptocurrency trading platform Torque shows the risks involved.

READ MORE HERE