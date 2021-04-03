Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 3.
Taiwan train accident: At least 50 killed, flags to be flown at half-mast from Saturday
The driver of the truck that had slid down a bank onto the track was questioned by police.
'Mangled bodies everywhere': Taiwan train survivors recount harrowing crash
A boy whom rescuers saved said: "My mother is trapped but she wanted me to escape."
Vaccinating Asia: How does world's largest continent immunise 4.5 billion people in shortest time possible?
It is a critical issue as the world rushes to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.
Police officer killed in car-ramming attack on US Capitol
The suspect drove into US Capitol officers and brandished a knife before being shot.
SIA flights from S'pore barred from landing in HK from April 3 to 16 after detection of Covid-19 case
Passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore are not affected.
Having more doctors on IP panels may lead to higher premiums: Life Insurance Association
The topic is in the spotlight, as doctors and IP insurers fight over how the measure should be implemented.
More hikers in S'pore caught straying off designated trails last year
NParks took enforcement action in 329 cases last year, more than double the 140 a year on average from 2016 to 2019.
Worshippers in Singapore welcome Good Friday service after a difficult year
Many worshippers attended on-site services after months of virtual and hybrid religious activity.
PM Lee asks for his name, photo to be removed from BitClout crypto platform that monetises Twitter profiles
PM Lee said he has nothing to do with the cryptocurrency platform.
S'pore investors who chase high returns fall victim to scams: 6 high-profile deals that went sour
The recent case involving online cryptocurrency trading platform Torque shows the risks involved.