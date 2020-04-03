Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 3.

Coronavirus: Singapore midway through critical stage in fight against Covid-19





The number of cases in Singapore started to surge last week as residents returned from overseas. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





Two groups of patients appear to be of concern now - foreign workers living in dormitories, and scattered cases of doctors, nurses and other staff at hospitals.

49 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 3 new clusters at Mustafa Centre, Maxwell station worksite and Keppel Shipyard



Staff informs shoppers that Mustafa Centre will close at 11.30pm on April 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



41 are local cases and eight are imported. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,049.

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 1 million, with more than 51,000 deaths and half of humanity in confinement



An elderly woman at a Palestinian nursing home in the Israeli-occupied West Bank holds up a coronavirus model. PHOTO: REUTERS



More than 200,000 people had recovered from the disease.

New study finds at least 10 patients in Singapore caught coronavirus from those without symptoms



The new study focused on the pre-symptomatic transmission of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Three of the 10 were from the Grace Assembly of God and Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.

129 stop-work orders issued to companies not implementing safe distancing at workplace



The Ministry of Manpower said more than half of the orders served involved companies having to improve work-from-home arrangements. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than half of the orders served involved companies having to improve work-from-home arrangements.

FairPrice to reopen Bedok Mall store on April 4 after Covid-19 case, debunks rumours about affected worker



The FairPrice Finest store closed for a three-day deep cleaning on April 1, 2020.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



There were rumours that the affected staff member had worked in the sushi section of the supermarket.

Virtual hustings for a Covid-19 Singapore GE



Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock held a video conference with party members on Zoom last Saturday, to mark PSP's first anniversary. PHOTO: PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY/FACEBOOK



MPs said they would turn to social media, messaging apps and even real-time video streaming to reach out to voters.

Mirror weighing over 100kg in Jewel Changi store fell and killed baby girl when boy stepped out from behind



The family of the toddler were on holiday from China when the tragedy took place at the Urban Revivo store on Aug 23, 2019. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, LIANHE WANBAO, URBAN REVIVO/FACEBOOK



Following this tragedy, the store has removed all free-standing mirrors from its premises.

Coronavirus: Internet data traffic spikes in S’pore as more work from home



Internet service providers say Internet data traffic in Singapore has surged by as much as 60 per cent, but they regularly maintain and upgrade their systems and have enough capacity to buffer for the higher usage. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



There appears to be little strain on the Internet here, thanks to Singapore's earlier plans to equip every home with ultra-fast fibre broadband.

Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today



There is no better time to catch up on your reading. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



There is no better time to catch up on your reading.

