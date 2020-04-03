Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 3.
Coronavirus: Singapore midway through critical stage in fight against Covid-19
Two groups of patients appear to be of concern now - foreign workers living in dormitories, and scattered cases of doctors, nurses and other staff at hospitals.
49 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 3 new clusters at Mustafa Centre, Maxwell station worksite and Keppel Shipyard
41 are local cases and eight are imported. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,049.
Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 1 million, with more than 51,000 deaths and half of humanity in confinement
More than 200,000 people had recovered from the disease.
New study finds at least 10 patients in Singapore caught coronavirus from those without symptoms
Three of the 10 were from the Grace Assembly of God and Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.
129 stop-work orders issued to companies not implementing safe distancing at workplace
More than half of the orders served involved companies having to improve work-from-home arrangements.
FairPrice to reopen Bedok Mall store on April 4 after Covid-19 case, debunks rumours about affected worker
There were rumours that the affected staff member had worked in the sushi section of the supermarket.
Virtual hustings for a Covid-19 Singapore GE
MPs said they would turn to social media, messaging apps and even real-time video streaming to reach out to voters.
Mirror weighing over 100kg in Jewel Changi store fell and killed baby girl when boy stepped out from behind
Following this tragedy, the store has removed all free-standing mirrors from its premises.
Coronavirus: Internet data traffic spikes in S’pore as more work from home
There appears to be little strain on the Internet here, thanks to Singapore's earlier plans to equip every home with ultra-fast fibre broadband.
