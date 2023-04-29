Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NEA debunks heatwave claims; highest temperature was 36.1 deg C in Woodlands on April 14
A viral text message said Singapore may face a heatwave between 40 and 50 deg C in coming weeks.
S’pore rebuts UN Human Rights Office comments on drug trafficker’s hanging
All persons sentenced to capital punishment in Singapore are accorded full due process under the law.
Goodbye, Golden Mile
A look back at the golden days of Singapore’s “Little Thailand”, which is closing after 50 years.
More streamlined process to buying HDB flats from May 9
Buyers can find out their eligibility to buy a flat, their CPF housing grants and HDB housing loan quanta in a single application.
Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2022
Last year, she won two gold medals in the 50m backstroke (S2) and 100m back (S2) at the world championships.
Improved standards for foreign worker dorms gain traction
A new dorm built by Samwoh has air-conditioned rooms with en-suite toilets; there are also four dedicated isolation rooms.
A para swimmer’s longevity forces us to ask: Isn’t she one of our greatest athletes? Ever?
In the six-nominee duel for 2022 The Straits Times Athlete of The Year award, backed by 100Plus, Yip Pin Xiu came first.
Fatal Bionix incident: SAF captain appeals to overturn conviction for rash act
An expert forensic report said the incident was likely to have happened even if Ong Lin Jie had kept the 30m safety distance.
S'pore's bet on integrated resorts: Has it paid off and should we double down?
New integrated resorts (IRs) set to be built in Japan and possibly Thailand will pose fresh competition for Singapore’s IRs just as the latter are poised to expand.
Jacky Cheung and Wu Bai add more concert dates, Aaron Kwok to perform two gigs in June
Tickets to Cheung's three new shows will be on sale from 12pm on Wednesday on the Ticketmaster website.