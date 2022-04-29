Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 29.
Russia strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, Biden asks for $46b for Ukraine
Ukraine condemns Russian "barbarism" after strike some 3.5km away leaves UN's Antonio Guterres and his team shaken.
Chinese netizens get creative to show unhappiness with 'zero-Covid' policy
5 aspiring lawyers who cheated in Bar exam admitted to misconduct in Feb 2021
NUS professor fired for inappropriate behaviour towards student
Ethan Putterman is the fourth NUS staff member fired for inappropriate behaviour in the past two years.
'No animosity', says Australian lifeguard who lost 2 friends while searching for S'porean
Mr Phillip Younis suffered a fractured and dislocated pelvis in the incident and was unable to assist his two friends.
Dengue cases in S'pore cross 6,000 mark in less than 4 months
The sharp increase has occurred even before Singapore reaches the peak dengue season.
Long queue for Daiso items at Plaza Singapura ahead of May 1 price hike
Can HDB flats be turned into assisted living units?
Assisted living in flats may be key to meeting the care needs of the "missing middle", says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Golden Mile Complex's redevelopment may provide blueprint for conservation of other modernist icons
It could pave the way for a rethink on the en-bloc redevelopment model for other privately owned, strata-titled blocks.