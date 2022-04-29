Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 29.

Russia strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, Biden asks for $46b for Ukraine

Ukraine condemns Russian "barbarism" after strike some 3.5km away leaves UN's Antonio Guterres and his team shaken.

Chinese netizens get creative to show unhappiness with 'zero-Covid' policy

In a cat-and-mouse game, netizens try to stay one step ahead of government censors.

5 aspiring lawyers who cheated in Bar exam admitted to misconduct in Feb 2021

They sat Part B of their Bar exam in 2020.

NUS professor fired for inappropriate behaviour towards student

Ethan Putterman is the fourth NUS staff member fired for inappropriate behaviour in the past two years.

'No animosity', says Australian lifeguard who lost 2 friends while searching for S'porean

Mr Phillip Younis suffered a fractured and dislocated pelvis in the incident and was unable to assist his two friends.

Dengue cases in S'pore cross 6,000 mark in less than 4 months

The sharp increase has occurred even before Singapore reaches the peak dengue season. 

Long queue for Daiso items at Plaza Singapura ahead of May 1 price hike

From Sunday, prices will follow a colour-coded tier ranging from $2.14 to $25.47.

Can HDB flats be turned into assisted living units?

Assisted living in flats may be key to meeting the care needs of the "missing middle", says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong. 

Golden Mile Complex's redevelopment may provide blueprint for conservation of other modernist icons

It could pave the way for a rethink on the en-bloc redevelopment model for other privately owned, strata-titled blocks.

It's food to be home: What politicians are up to this week

What local food did Mr Lawrence Wong go for after returning from his US trip?

