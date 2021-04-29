Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 29.
Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurse, doctor and three patients in general ward test positive for Covid-19
TTSH has locked down Ward 9D, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.
More children infected in India's second and more devastating Covid-19 wave
Unlike for adult Covid-19 patients, doctors can't use drugs and steroids not tested on children.
Biden's 100-day dash: Buoyed by Covid-19 vaccine roll-out but challenges remain
He is politically vulnerable over a crisis at the Mexican border, where a flood of migrants overwhelmed facilities.
'Wordless': Ong Ye Kung's reaction to being told that he would move from Transport Ministry to Health
Mr Ong was appointed to the new post in the reshuffle announced on April 23.
DPM Heng receives highest May Day award
Mr Heng was recognised for playing an instrumental role in helping firms weather the economic crisis through the 5 Budgets last year.
askST: What is a 'double-mutant' Covid-19 variant and should I be worried?
India's devastating second Covid-19 wave has cast the spotlight on a new "double-mutant" variant called B1617.
Unmanned drone now part of SLA's Southern Islands inspection regime
It reduces the need for physical inspections of the islands and facilities.
The global campaign to combat ageism
Ageist attitudes towards older persons are prevalent and insidious. It might be time to consider making age discrimination illegal, says Tommy Koh.
How Dale Chihuly's glass art came from the US to Gardens by the Bay
The show is the famed American glass artist's first major garden exhibition in Asia.
Third Ikea outlet in Singapore to open at Jem on April 29
This is Ikea's first outlet here to be located in a shopping mall and first small concept store in South-east Asia.