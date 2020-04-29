Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 29.

US coronavirus death toll exceeds Americans killed in Vietnam War as cases top 1 million

US cases have doubled in 18 days and make up one-third of all infections in the world, according to the tally.

Coronavirus: 5 things to know about the strategy to increase Singapore's healthcare capacity

Here is a look at what has been done to make sure amenities and manpower are increased and efficiently allocated in the fight against Covid-19.

Number of Covid-19 cases in community could increase as active testing is stepped up

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the 14 additional cases at the new Acacia Home cluster in Admiralty were reported due to "comprehensive screening" conducted at the home.

511 of 528 new Covid-19 cases are foreign workers from dormitories

This is the lowest daily increase in new cases in Singapore in nearly two weeks since April 15, which saw 447 new cases.

Coronavirus: More stringent testing needed for nursing home staff, new residents

Several residents at nursing homes and shelters for the vulnerable have been infected by the coronavirus - a matter of particular concern that needs to be addressed urgently.

BTO flats launch in May deferred, subsequent launches likely to be affected amid circuit breaker

This comes after the extension of circuit breaker measures to June 1 was announced.

Coronavirus: Sheng Siong's staff to get additional month of salary as Q1 profit jumps 49.9%

Revenue went up 30.7 per cent to $328.7 million, attributed mostly to the impact of Covid-19 and better-than-expected Chinese New Year sales.

Dead or alive? North Korean leader Kim Jong Un captivates the world amid a pandemic

"The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts and health put him back in the media limelight which he loves," a source told The Straits Times

Finance, restaurant, beauty sectors fuel rise in advertising complaints

Some 359 complaints made to the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (Asas) last year.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Declutter your home, order in nutritious herbal Chinese dishes and more

Separate the old from the new and update your home to the latest trends with tips from a Straits Times video featuring professional organiser Haw-San Au-Yong.

