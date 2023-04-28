Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

ABSD hikes to hit foreign buyers of higher-end private homes most: Analysts

Analysts were split on whether the dampening of private property demand could lead to prices moderating over the next few months.

READ MORE HERE

Why are S’pore’s elderly still dying alone, undiscovered for weeks?

Undetected deaths will become more salient as S’pore’s population ages and household sizes shrink, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Fresh pork back on shelves next week after abattoir cleared of swine fever

Operations at the abattoir will resume when the next shipment of live pigs – from Sarawak, Malaysia – arrives in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore not spared as Amazon retrenches 9,000 workers

It is unclear how many Singapore employees have been laid off so far.

READ MORE HERE

Jobs in healthcare, not tech, are more future-proof: Survey

Jobs in the medical fields often involve much more human-to-human interaction, which for now seem hard to replace with generative AI programmes.

READ MORE HERE

Sudan conflict: 14 S'poreans safely evacuated from capital Khartoum

They were evacuated with help from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE HERE

US strengthens nuclear umbrella over South Korea but questions linger

Under the declaration, the two sides will establish a new Nuclear Consultative Group to manage threats from Pyongyang.

READ MORE HERE

Piracy in Asian waters likely to rise due to global economic uncertainty: Experts

Global crises like the Ukraine war, regional geopolitical tensions and high inflation are key factors that drive people to commit piracy.

READ MORE HERE

Australia to review student visas as universities clamp down on fake applications from India

There are concerns that some students from India and other countries in the region are enrolling to obtain work visas.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for two men in S’pore who sent $1m worth of Pokka and alcoholic drinks to North Korea

Court documents showed they did this via Dalian, China, using the firms 123 Holdings and 123 Duty Free.

READ MORE HERE

