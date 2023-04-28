Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
ABSD hikes to hit foreign buyers of higher-end private homes most: Analysts
Analysts were split on whether the dampening of private property demand could lead to prices moderating over the next few months.
Why are S’pore’s elderly still dying alone, undiscovered for weeks?
Undetected deaths will become more salient as S’pore’s population ages and household sizes shrink, says Grace Ho.
Fresh pork back on shelves next week after abattoir cleared of swine fever
Operations at the abattoir will resume when the next shipment of live pigs – from Sarawak, Malaysia – arrives in Singapore.
Singapore not spared as Amazon retrenches 9,000 workers
Jobs in healthcare, not tech, are more future-proof: Survey
Jobs in the medical fields often involve much more human-to-human interaction, which for now seem hard to replace with generative AI programmes.
Sudan conflict: 14 S'poreans safely evacuated from capital Khartoum
They were evacuated with help from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
US strengthens nuclear umbrella over South Korea but questions linger
Under the declaration, the two sides will establish a new Nuclear Consultative Group to manage threats from Pyongyang.
Piracy in Asian waters likely to rise due to global economic uncertainty: Experts
Global crises like the Ukraine war, regional geopolitical tensions and high inflation are key factors that drive people to commit piracy.
Australia to review student visas as universities clamp down on fake applications from India
There are concerns that some students from India and other countries in the region are enrolling to obtain work visas.
Jail for two men in S’pore who sent $1m worth of Pokka and alcoholic drinks to North Korea
Court documents showed they did this via Dalian, China, using the firms 123 Holdings and 123 Duty Free.