Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 28.
Keppel O&M, Sembmarine merger will lead to shipyard capable of challenging world-class rivals
After years of turbulence, the sun could soon be shining on Sembmarine and its shareholders.
Woman who lost baby: MOH says NUH probe found 2-hour wait did not contribute to miscarriage
Heading to Malaysia this weekend? These are the peak hours to avoid
In 2019, wait times were up to 4 hours long for those entering Malaysia during the peak National Day and Hari Raya Haji long weekends.
Robot to deliver food to beachgoers in upcoming trial at Siloso Beach
Food orders will be grouped in a way that allows the robot to deliver as many of them as possible within a single trip.
Golden Mile Complex gets 80% mandate for collective sale at $700m
Experts to share tips on PSLE preparation at ST forum
Parents with questions about their child's PSLE revision can get their queries answered.
EU defies gas 'blackmail' as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours, after Russia stopped supplies.
Why game theory cannot resolve Russia's nuclear threats over Ukraine
Technology has paradoxically made it easier for Mr Putin to push the big red button, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Detention centre breakout raises doubts over Malaysia's handling of Rohingyas
A hardline approach has left some refugees languishing indefinitely in detention centres.
Veteran actor Kenneth Tsang found dead in quarantine hotel in Hong Kong
The 87-year-old had acted in Singapore television series such as The Teochew Family and The Unbeatables II.