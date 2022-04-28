Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 28.

Keppel O&M, Sembmarine merger will lead to shipyard capable of challenging world-class rivals

After years of turbulence, the sun could soon be shining on Sembmarine and its shareholders.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who lost baby: MOH says NUH probe found 2-hour wait did not contribute to miscarriage

The ministry said NUH has implemented measures to address gaps in processes.

READ MORE HERE

Heading to Malaysia this weekend? These are the peak hours to avoid

In 2019, wait times were up to 4 hours long for those entering Malaysia during the peak National Day and Hari Raya Haji long weekends.

READ MORE HERE

Robot to deliver food to beachgoers in upcoming trial at Siloso Beach

Food orders will be grouped in a way that allows the robot to deliver as many of them as possible within a single trip.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Mile Complex gets 80% mandate for collective sale at $700m

The collective sale committee has up till May 9 to exercise the option.

READ MORE HERE

Experts to share tips on PSLE preparation at ST forum

Parents with questions about their child's PSLE revision can get their queries answered.

READ MORE HERE

EU defies gas 'blackmail' as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours, after Russia stopped supplies.

READ MORE HERE

Why game theory cannot resolve Russia's nuclear threats over Ukraine

Technology has paradoxically made it easier for Mr Putin to push the big red button, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Detention centre breakout raises doubts over Malaysia's handling of Rohingyas

A hardline approach has left some refugees languishing indefinitely in detention centres.

READ MORE HERE

Veteran actor Kenneth Tsang found dead in quarantine hotel in Hong Kong

The 87-year-old had acted in Singapore television series such as The Teochew Family and The Unbeatables II.

READ MORE HERE

