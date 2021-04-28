Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 28.

Primary 6 students will not need a perfect score to get into top schools

The lowest entry score for even the most popular schools will start at 6, rather than a perfect score of 4.

READ MORE HERE

24 foreign workers test positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory

Of these cases, five are likely to be reinfections, MOH said.

READ MORE HERE

Post-Covid-19 vaccine infections and reinfections could happen, say experts

But vaccine recipients have shown greatly reduced risk of hospitalisation and death.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Director of S'pore firm which owns Jane Seymour diamond under police probe

More than one police report have been made against the firm's director Karan Tilani.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE entry scores: How parents can use the data to pick the right school

Parents must focus their efforts on finding not the top school, but the right school for their children, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

READ MORE HERE

Strong underwater wave may have caused Indonesian submarine to sink, navy says

Such weather phenomenon will be taken into account for future operations.

READ MORE HERE

3 Temasek Poly students share how they overcame the odds to become top graduates

11 top graduates were presented awards during a ceremony on April 27 at Temasek Polytechnic.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccinated Americans can go unmasked outdoors, US CDC says

Masks should stay on anywhere there's a large gathering, like malls and churches.

READ MORE HERE

New hub at NTU will study safety of novel foods

The food safety hub was established in collaboration with NTU, the SFA and A*Star.

READ MORE HERE

Mark Lee says he is willing to sign on actor Shane Pow despite his drink-driving charge

Mediacorp said to be considering whether to replace Pow in upcoming drama The Heartland Hero.

READ MORE HERE