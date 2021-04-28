Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 28.
Primary 6 students will not need a perfect score to get into top schools
The lowest entry score for even the most popular schools will start at 6, rather than a perfect score of 4.
24 foreign workers test positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory
Of these cases, five are likely to be reinfections, MOH said.
Post-Covid-19 vaccine infections and reinfections could happen, say experts
But vaccine recipients have shown greatly reduced risk of hospitalisation and death.
Director of S'pore firm which owns Jane Seymour diamond under police probe
More than one police report have been made against the firm's director Karan Tilani.
PSLE entry scores: How parents can use the data to pick the right school
Parents must focus their efforts on finding not the top school, but the right school for their children, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.
Strong underwater wave may have caused Indonesian submarine to sink, navy says
Such weather phenomenon will be taken into account for future operations.
3 Temasek Poly students share how they overcame the odds to become top graduates
11 top graduates were presented awards during a ceremony on April 27 at Temasek Polytechnic.
Vaccinated Americans can go unmasked outdoors, US CDC says
Masks should stay on anywhere there's a large gathering, like malls and churches.
New hub at NTU will study safety of novel foods
The food safety hub was established in collaboration with NTU, the SFA and A*Star.
Mark Lee says he is willing to sign on actor Shane Pow despite his drink-driving charge
Mediacorp said to be considering whether to replace Pow in upcoming drama The Heartland Hero.