Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 28.
Coronavirus testing capacity for migrant workers ramped up, 1 in 15 workers tested so far: Gan Kim Yong
In dormitories where the assessed rate of infection is very high, efforts are focused on isolating those who show symptoms, even without a confirmed test, Mr Gan said.
Coronavirus: Plan for new sites to house recovered migrant workers
Some of the spaces will have short-to medium-term housing, but longer-term facilities are also on the cards.
Another 12 residents, 2 employees at Acacia Home in Admiralty test positive for Covid-19
Acacia Home is a welfare home for destitute people.
Coronavirus: Testing not a substitute for safe distancing, personal responsibility, says Minister Lawrence Wong
This is because there is a chance one might test negative for the virus but in fact be incubating it.
Rules disallowing home-based bakers from operating may be eased if Covid-19 community transmission numbers go down
Home bakeries are not allowed to operate under the enhanced circuit breaker measures.
Coronavirus: Parliament could meet from 2 or more locations under proposed amendment to Constitution
Under the current law, Parliament must meet in one place.
Coronavirus: Hospitals convert wards, speed up nurse training to cope with surge in cases
Tan Tock Seng Hospital converted the wards on two of its 13 floors into areas dedicated to treating only Covid-19 patients earlier this month.
WHO chief says coronavirus pandemic far from over, cites concerns over impact on children
The UN agency is concerned about rising numbers of cases and deaths in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries.
Dogged determination helped her become Singapore's first guide dog mobility instructor
A book about working dogs, borrowed from her primary school library, ignited a passion in Ms Christina Teng to become a dog trainer.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Learn to play the piano from an app, cook stir-fried beef and more
Dust off the keys of the family piano and revisit your childhood music lessons.