Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Higher ABSD: S’pore citizens buying 2nd home to pay 20%, up from 17%; rate for foreigners doubles
The biggest jump will apply to foreigners who will pay 60% for any residential property.
Condo rents dip 0.3% in March after 26-month climb, HDB rents up 0.7%
Xi holds first talks with Zelensky since Russian invasion
Mr Xi told Mr Zelensky that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.
Bus, train fares set to rise at next review, but passengers likely to be shielded from full impact
The new public transport fare formula could result in a fare increase of some 20% when the next adjustment kicks in, notes Christopher Tan.
What will it take to bridge the US and China gulf?
It could start with small steps such as the recent dialogue in Singapore between leading scholars from both sides, hosted by a third party, says Han Fook Kwang.
‘Not a day goes by without our family thinking of her’: Brother of woman killed by falling tree in park
More luxury suites created in MBS’ $1.3b revamp to attract affluent travellers
The transformation of the hotel will also include new fine dining concepts and wellness offerings.
NUS study finds gap in parents’ understanding of mental distress as 1 in 3 youth reports symptoms
Adolescents from single-parent households also had more problems than those from dual-parent families.
Why airfares are so expensive and likely to remain that way
A shortage of planes and labour, as well as high oil prices, have contributed to the issue.