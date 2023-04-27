Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Higher ABSD: S’pore citizens buying 2nd home to pay 20%, up from 17%; rate for foreigners doubles

The biggest jump will apply to foreigners who will pay 60% for any residential property.

READ MORE HERE

Condo rents dip 0.3% in March after 26-month climb, HDB rents up 0.7%

The marginal dip is a sign that tenants are continuing to resist rent increases.

READ MORE HERE

Xi holds first talks with Zelensky since Russian invasion

Mr Xi told Mr Zelensky that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.

READ MORE HERE

Bus, train fares set to rise at next review, but passengers likely to be shielded from full impact

The new public transport fare formula could result in a fare increase of some 20% when the next adjustment kicks in, notes Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

What will it take to bridge the US and China gulf?

It could start with small steps such as the recent dialogue in Singapore between leading scholars from both sides, hosted by a third party, says Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

‘Not a day goes by without our family thinking of her’: Brother of woman killed by falling tree in park

Loke Xiao Li's death has been ruled a misadventure following a coroner's inquiry.

READ MORE HERE

More luxury suites created in MBS’ $1.3b revamp to attract affluent travellers

The transformation of the hotel will also include new fine dining concepts and wellness offerings.

READ MORE HERE

NUS study finds gap in parents’ understanding of mental distress as 1 in 3 youth reports symptoms

Adolescents from single-parent households also had more problems than those from dual-parent families.

READ MORE HERE

Why airfares are so expensive and likely to remain that way

A shortage of planes and labour, as well as high oil prices, have contributed to the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Shutterbugs on quest to get the perfect shot as lightning ignites S'pore sky

Lightning streaks can be seen across Singapore’s skies on 175 days annually.

READ MORE HERE

