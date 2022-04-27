Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 27.
Crowds return to CBD with Covid-19 measures eased, no more SafeEntry check-in queues at malls
Commuters and office workers said it feels like things are getting back to how they were two years ago.
Student supporters allowed at finals of National School Games amid easing of Covid-19 curbs
Students would also no longer have to practise safe distancing during school activities.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blackmail with plan to halt gas to Poland
And in a notable shift, Germany announced it would now send "Gepard" light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.
Russia's war is feeding a hunger crisis
We're still in the early stages of what could be a series of disasters, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Nelson Loh's ex-wife Lee Chai Hoon, ex-business partner Lynn Yeow declared bankrupt
Singapore couples open up about fertility struggles
Infertility affects one in six couples here and could be due to factors such as ovulation problems and low sperm count.
New price record set by property magnate Wee Thiam Siew's family for Olive Road GCB at $50.2m
The previous record was $36 million for an Olive Road GCB sold last year to Secretlab's co-founder.
Police officers charge into blazing house, crawl through smoke to rescue granny, 86
Putting the 'asylum' back into mental healthcare
In the treatment and care of people with severe mental illness, the asylum has undergone many changes over the centuries, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!