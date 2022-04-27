Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 27.

Crowds return to CBD with Covid-19 measures eased, no more SafeEntry check-in queues at malls

Commuters and office workers said it feels like things are getting back to how they were two years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Student supporters allowed at finals of National School Games amid easing of Covid-19 curbs

Students would also no longer have to practise safe distancing during school activities.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine accuses Russia of blackmail with plan to halt gas to Poland

And in a notable shift, Germany announced it would now send "Gepard" light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russia's war is feeding a hunger crisis

We're still in the early stages of what could be a series of disasters, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Nelson Loh's ex-wife Lee Chai Hoon, ex-business partner Lynn Yeow declared bankrupt

Ms Lee Chai Hoon had acted as a guarantor for a loan from HSBC.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore couples open up about fertility struggles

Infertility affects one in six couples here and could be due to factors such as ovulation problems and low sperm count.

READ MORE HERE

New price record set by property magnate Wee Thiam Siew's family for Olive Road GCB at $50.2m

The previous record was $36 million for an Olive Road GCB sold last year to Secretlab's co-founder.

READ MORE HERE

Police officers charge into blazing house, crawl through smoke to rescue granny, 86

The three were first on the scene after fire broke out in Yio Chu Kang house.

READ MORE HERE

Putting the 'asylum' back into mental healthcare

In the treatment and care of people with severe mental illness, the asylum has undergone many changes over the centuries, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

READ MORE HERE

China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

But the risk of it spreading among people was low, it said.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top