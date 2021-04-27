Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 27.

S'pore-HK travel bubble: Do you need to be vaccinated and what rules do you need to follow?

Travellers have to travel on designated flights serving only air travel bubble passengers.

Conditions currently right for S'pore-Hong Kong travel bubble to take off: Ong Ye Kung

There have been recent Covid-19 cases in the community but the figures should be put into perspective, he said.

Singaporean wanted by FBI over money laundering and selling oil to North Korea

Kwek Kee Seng is the director of a shipping agency in Singapore.

India's Covid-19 deaths will rise sharply till mid-May: US study

At its peak - around May 16 - India is likely to see more than 13,000 Covid-19 deaths a day, the projections showed.

Singapore residents fear for loved ones in India as Covid-19 death toll there climbs

Some regret not being able to do more to help their friends and family in India.

Indonesian Navy studies options to salvage sunken submarine and retrieve bodies of crew

Grieving relatives of the dead crew gathered to pray and pay respects.

Westlite Woodlands dorm resident one of 2 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore

He did not interact with two dorm residents who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Singapore has adapted well to Covid-19, with societal trust playing a key role: IPS study

One reason society has been able to adapt is the raft of government policies that helped reduce concerns.

Spotlight on Asians - and their languages - at Oscars

Film-makers Bong Joon-ho and Chloe Zhao made remarks in their mother tongues.

Russian man 'trapped' on Chinese reality TV show finally voted out

Vladislav Ivanov, who speaks fluent Mandarin, was invited to sign on as a contestant but could not leave without breaching his contract.

