Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 27.

Coronavirus: 931 new cases, of which 15 are S'poreans and PRs; experts say too early to say S'pore has turned corner

The number of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday went back up to nearly 1,000, reversing the downward trend over the past few days.

Coronavirus: Some companies bucking trend and looking to hire now

Checks show recent vacancies at public service organisations, banks, product and clothing retailers and real estate companies.

Singapore Airshow grounds converted to isolation facility

About 50 patients with mild symptoms are now at the Community Isolation Facility, with their meals served by robots.

Next wave of US states prepare to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16 per cent

Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee will join other states beginning an experiment to reopen economies.

New York City sees increase in cases of people ingesting household cleaners after Trump's disinfectant gaffe

Nine of the cases were related to exposure to Lysol, 10 were "specifically about bleach" and 11 were exposures to other household cleaners.

China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 per cent of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84 per cent of China's total.

Singapore to propose law to enable virtual marriage solemnisations amid Covid-19 outbreak

This means that the couple would not have to be present at the Registry of Marriages or the Registry of Muslim Marriages, nor need to be in the physical presence of a marriage solemniser and witnesses.

Muis rebuts allegations of corruption in its halal certification process

Muis manages the process of halal certification here to the highest standards of governance, the council said.

Two foreign workers killed in early-morning traffic accident

The two colleagues were heading to a roti prata restaurant near Kaki Bukit where they worked.

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Make chicken chilli bak kwa, organise your space to maximise productivity and more

Are you running out of ideas on how to cook chicken?

