Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26, 2024

Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 07:43 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 07:38 AM

NTUC vows to keep helping white-collar workers hit by layoffs, tech changes

PMEs now make up 45 per cent of the labour movement’s membership base.

Changi Airport’s passenger traffic for Q1 2024 exceeds pre-pandemic levels

Some 16.5 million passengers passed through the airport in the first three months of the year.

Living well to the end: Singapore ramps up palliative and hospice care capacity

By 2025, there will be capacity for 3,600 palliative home care patients.

TikTok ban threat reveals an insecure America

The fear of China has become a powerful US foreign policy imperative, writes opinion editor Lin Suling.

More universities using artificial intelligence in class but some students have mixed feelings

The use of AI in higher education has been gaining ground, but some students doubt its efficiency.

Censors in China clamp down on micro-dramas

New regulations, which require all content to be vetted before release, will kick in on June 1.

Don’t read too much into walkabouts: Ng Chee Meng

The labour chief dismissed speculation about his appearance at a community event in Bukit Batok.

Research network to study ovarian ageing and its link to women’s health

The ovaries are among the first organs to age in a woman, but it is not known why or how fast.

Waste to plate: Fish feed from soybean processing run-off spells hope for cheaper fish

The research team cultivated a protein using soybean processing wastewater from F&B chain Mr Bean.

Cardboard coffins gaining ground among the eco-conscious

Unity Casket, the first parlour here to launch paper coffins, says it gets up to five orders for this a week. 

