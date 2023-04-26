Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore moves up 2 spots to top world ranking on government effectiveness
Coming after Singapore were Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
Bus, train fare formula tweaked: Inflation among key factors determining fare hikes, say analysts
Energy and wage costs, political sensitivities could also affect margin of fare changes, they said.
Taliban kill head of Islamic State cell that bombed Kabul Airport during 2021 evacuation
13 US service members and scores of Afghan civilians died in the August 2021 bombing.
Recovery in resale condo volume, prices gained traction in March: Analysts
ANA cancels business class tickets mistakenly sold for a fraction of their price
The airline said it will “cancel and fully refund all itineraries” for the flights that were erroneously processed.
1 in 3 S'pore residents does not plan to get more Covid-19 jabs: Survey
More than half of respondents said they fear potential side effects of vaccines, more than contracting Covid-19 itself.
Primary 1 registration: Where alumni privilege and distance rules can accelerate inequality
ACS Primary's move bucks this trend and provides an opportune moment to relook Primary 1 registration criteria, say the writers.
More private uni grads find full-time jobs, but pay still lags behind autonomous uni peers: Survey
Median gross monthly pay was $3,200 for the 2022 cohort of private uni grads and $4,200 for grads from autonomous unis.
Which airline does this tail fin belong to? Newer and lesser known airlines operating out of Changi
True Crimes Of Asia Podcast: Cybersex criminals in South Korea trapping girls in a digital prison
Find out about the insidious ‘Nth room’ crimes in one of Asia’s most highly-wired countries, in the first of a 6-part series.