Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 26.

Malls, restaurants take down barriers as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted today

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will no longer be in force in most settings from Tuesday.

Most Covid-19 rules in S'pore will be gone today: What you need to know

There will be no limit on group sizes and you don't have to wear a mask at work if there's no interaction with others.

Visits to hospitals, residential care homes allowed for all, regardless of vaccination status

Visits to residential care homes, however, will be capped at one hour to allow all families of residents the chance to visit.

Most are happy with easing of Covid-19 measures, but many still taking precautions: ST poll

More than half of respondents say they will still wear a mask in the office.

Desire for flexi-work not surprising and firms are willing to offer the option

Some workers may look for new jobs if firms want them in the office on most days, an IPS report said.

Elon Musk taking Twitter private in $60.5 billion deal

The transaction will shift control of the social media platform to the world's richest person.

After Ukraine, why Moldova may be in Russia's sights

The small and poor nation’s value to Moscow lies in allowing Russia to expand its military options while it goes about trying to recover parts of the old Soviet empire.

CEO of sportswear firm Fila Philippines found dead at Fullerton Bay Hotel

Maricris Abad Santos Albert, 52, was reportedly in Singapore attending a function.

Teen in hospital after fight with Sengkang coffee shop hawker; police investigating

The 17-year-old is seen in a video flipping a tray at the hawker before the latter attacks him with a ladle. 

Hidden charms of Incheon: 4 places to visit

External influences may have shaped Incheon city with its mix of old and new, but its core remains uniquely Korean.

