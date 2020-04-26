Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 26.

You may catch coronavirus more than once, WHO warns as global death toll tops 200,000

The warning came as some governments study measures such as "immunity passports" for those who have recovered as one way to get people back to work after weeks of economic shutdown.

Are precautions taken by home delivery services enough to ensure they don't spread virus?

With dining-in not allowed, many have turned to food delivery services. The Sunday Times looks at measures in place to ensure the booming business does not become a weak link in the fight against Covid-19.

7 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including Northpoint City in Yishun; 597 of 618 new cases are workers in dormitories

There were also nine new cases in the community, including seven Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Heroes made at home

Having to stay in has not stopped them from helping others.

Wishes for a post-pandemic future

From the way foreign workers are housed to Singaporeans' hygiene habits, Covid-19 will hopefully prompt some soul-searching.

Pandemic reshapes politics: Covid-19 injects uncertainty into US presidential election in Nov

Analysts say impact of coronavirus on various demographic groups and voter turnout will be critical, as the pandemic further fuels polarisation.

Coronavirus: Preparing for baby's arrival amid a pandemic

Ms Vanessa Bay and her husband Mr Roderic Tay welcomed their son on April 7, the day Singapore's circuit breaker period came into effect.

Wake-up call for marketing calls

What companies need to do is change their tactics with the times and make these calls all about the customers, instead of serving only their own interests.

Coronavirus: Popular song Home sung across Singapore to thank front-line, migrant workers

Singing residents waved torchlights at their windows and balconies, and cheering and applause could be heard.

Me & My Money: Keep investing even when the going gets tough, says entrepreneur

The coronavirus crisis might seem like a good time to pull back from the market, but entrepreneur Michele Ferrario believes it is important to keep investing with a long-term view.

