Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25, 2024

Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 08:08 AM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 08:04 AM

Tampines fatal accident: Man who helped victims said teen’s dad kept calling for her

Mr Sheikh Imran was in a car in line at the junction when he heard a loud crash and saw smoke billowing in front.

‘Black hole’ of alluring content: Chinese social media apps like Xiaohongshu pull in S’pore users

Users laud apps’ effective algorithms for pushing relevant content.

We need regulation to save kids from mobile device addiction

From online games to social media, we’re exposing our children to a world of addiction at early stages of their lives, says the writer.

ST’s ‘communities in the sky’ project wins best news website at Digital Media Awards Asia

SPH Media, which publishes ST, was the top winner with eight awards.

Sole $20m bid in auction for Sentosa plot seized in money laundering probe not accepted by OCBC

The bid for the parcel was withdrawn because it did not meet the reserve price of $27.1 million.

Stabbings, riots and misinformation in Sydney prompt concerns about social cohesion

The Muslim community has faced backlash, but Australian PM Albanese said multiculturalism remains strong.

TikTok to challenge US ban Bill in court after Biden signs it into law

ByteDance has to divest the popular short video app over the next nine months to a year.

Woman jailed for cheating employer out of nearly $800,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle

Jelly Chua Li Li, 40, used the money to pay for luxury bags, shoes, her travels and dining.

FairPrice Group to offer savings and discounts worth over $4.5m for May Day

FairPrice Foundation is also partnering Kopitiam to offer union members coffee and tea for 50 cents a cup at selected outlets in May and June.

Peach Garden restaurant in Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 diners fall ill

The Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency are investigating eight cases of gastroenteritis involving the diners.

