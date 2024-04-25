Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tampines fatal accident: Man who helped victims said teen’s dad kept calling for her
Mr Sheikh Imran was in a car in line at the junction when he heard a loud crash and saw smoke billowing in front.
‘Black hole’ of alluring content: Chinese social media apps like Xiaohongshu pull in S’pore users
We need regulation to save kids from mobile device addiction
From online games to social media, we’re exposing our children to a world of addiction at early stages of their lives, says the writer.
ST’s ‘communities in the sky’ project wins best news website at Digital Media Awards Asia
Sole $20m bid in auction for Sentosa plot seized in money laundering probe not accepted by OCBC
The bid for the parcel was withdrawn because it did not meet the reserve price of $27.1 million.
Stabbings, riots and misinformation in Sydney prompt concerns about social cohesion
The Muslim community has faced backlash, but Australian PM Albanese said multiculturalism remains strong.
TikTok to challenge US ban Bill in court after Biden signs it into law
ByteDance has to divest the popular short video app over the next nine months to a year.
Woman jailed for cheating employer out of nearly $800,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle
Jelly Chua Li Li, 40, used the money to pay for luxury bags, shoes, her travels and dining.
FairPrice Group to offer savings and discounts worth over $4.5m for May Day
FairPrice Foundation is also partnering Kopitiam to offer union members coffee and tea for 50 cents a cup at selected outlets in May and June.
Peach Garden restaurant in Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 diners fall ill
The Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency are investigating eight cases of gastroenteritis involving the diners.