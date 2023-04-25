Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS launches $8m grant scheme for polytechnic graduates, students to boost finance talent pool
More apprenticeships will be offered in the wider financial sector as part of a three-year grant scheme.
Singapore, Shanghai ink record 15 MOUs as bilateral trade grows
Trade between Singapore and Shanghai grew by 8 per cent in 2022 compared with the year before, hitting $20 billion as demand grew.
Holistic approach needed to tackle intractable problem of noise spats
One of the top noise concerns is inter-floor noise, which includes sounds of furniture being dragged, rolling marbles and doors being slammed.
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning lifted
In Padang, the capital of West Sumatra, the quake was felt strongly, and some people moved away from the beaches.
SMRT, ComfortDelGro compete to run city train lines in Sweden
The Swedish capital is expanding its three-line metro network, with extensions as well as a fourth line being built.
Finding the right people for the family office
One of the most difficult positions to fill comes at the start, says Lee Su Shyan. The principal has to find his CEO, the captain to run the ship.
Years after South Korea’s ‘cyber sex prison’ expose, tougher laws still needed for digital sex crime
Activists attribute the prevalence of the crime to the low status of women and fast-developing technology.
Woman steals nearly $90 worth of roast duck from TungLok’s restaurant
The restaurant group did not lodge a police report but shared CCTV footage of theft on social media.
Men in leather on a mission to raise funds for charity
Motorcycle club Skulls of Nox are raising funds for Parkinson Society Singapore for its alternative therapy methods.
Weekend trip: Cha-am is a hidden gem around 3 hours from Bangkok
Cha-am’s biggest draw is its 5km of white sandy beaches that attract Thai vacationers in droves on the weekends.