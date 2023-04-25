Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MAS launches $8m grant scheme for polytechnic graduates, students to boost finance talent pool

More apprenticeships will be offered in the wider financial sector as part of a three-year grant scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, Shanghai ink record 15 MOUs as bilateral trade grows

Trade between Singapore and Shanghai grew by 8 per cent in 2022 compared with the year before, hitting $20 billion as demand grew.

READ MORE HERE

Holistic approach needed to tackle intractable problem of noise spats

One of the top noise concerns is inter-floor noise, which includes sounds of furniture being dragged, rolling marbles and doors being slammed.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning lifted

In Padang, the capital of West Sumatra, the quake was felt strongly, and some people moved away from the beaches.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT, ComfortDelGro compete to run city train lines in Sweden

The Swedish capital is expanding its three-line metro network, with extensions as well as a fourth line being built.

READ MORE HERE

Finding the right people for the family office

One of the most difficult positions to fill comes at the start, says Lee Su Shyan. The principal has to find his CEO, the captain to run the ship.

READ MORE HERE

Years after South Korea’s ‘cyber sex prison’ expose, tougher laws still needed for digital sex crime

Activists attribute the prevalence of the crime to the low status of women and fast-developing technology.

READ MORE HERE

Woman steals nearly $90 worth of roast duck from TungLok’s restaurant

The restaurant group did not lodge a police report but shared CCTV footage of theft on social media.

READ MORE HERE

Men in leather on a mission to raise funds for charity

Motorcycle club Skulls of Nox are raising funds for Parkinson Society Singapore for its alternative therapy methods.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend trip: Cha-am is a hidden gem around 3 hours from Bangkok

Cha-am’s biggest draw is its 5km of white sandy beaches that attract Thai vacationers in droves on the weekends.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top