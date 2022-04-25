Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

Updated
Published
15 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 25.

Trust a 'most precious resource' critical in S'pore's Covid-19 response: PM Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore must strengthen its public health and not "thoughtlessly" revert to the old mode, he said.

READ MORE HERE

France's Macron pledges change after beating Le Pen to win second presidential term

"Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right," he acknowledged.

READ MORE HERE

Shanghai fences up coronavirus-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry

Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as "sealed areas".

READ MORE HERE

Is there a culture of cheating among students as exams move online?

Observers said the move to online assessments during the pandemic may have also spurred new forms of cheating.

READ MORE HERE

No drop in home renovation gripes as manpower shortage persists

Contractors and interior designers say they are caught between trying to appease customers and tackling the business environment.

READ MORE HERE

'I didn't want any of my guys to die': Covid-19 stories of SGH healthcare workers told in new book

Purpose With Passion: Our Covid-19 Stories chronicles the experiences and perspectives of SGH's healthcare workers. 

READ MORE HERE

Higher car prices injecting more zip into rental car demand

Some 20.9% of cars registered here in the first three months of 2022 were for private hire, up from 12% for the same period last year.

READ MORE HERE

Star Awards 2022 host Chen Hanwei clinches Best Actor award

He received his seventh Best Actor trophy for his performance in the drama Recipe Of Life.

READ MORE HERE

Storm chasing photographers welcome high levels of lightning activity in April

Lightning activity is high during the inter-monsoon period, between late March and May, and October and November.

READ MORE HERE

Bye bye, loungewear: Look office-ready with these style tips and tricks

Everyone is allowed to return to the workplace from tomorrow. Here's how you can make comfy WFH T-shirts part of your office attire.

READ MORE HERE

