Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

Trust a 'most precious resource' critical in S'pore's Covid-19 response: PM Lee Hsien Loong
Singapore must strengthen its public health and not "thoughtlessly" revert to the old mode, he said.
France's Macron pledges change after beating Le Pen to win second presidential term
"Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right," he acknowledged.
Shanghai fences up coronavirus-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as "sealed areas".
Is there a culture of cheating among students as exams move online?
Observers said the move to online assessments during the pandemic may have also spurred new forms of cheating.
No drop in home renovation gripes as manpower shortage persists
Contractors and interior designers say they are caught between trying to appease customers and tackling the business environment.
'I didn't want any of my guys to die': Covid-19 stories of SGH healthcare workers told in new book
Purpose With Passion: Our Covid-19 Stories chronicles the experiences and perspectives of SGH's healthcare workers.
Higher car prices injecting more zip into rental car demand
Some 20.9% of cars registered here in the first three months of 2022 were for private hire, up from 12% for the same period last year.
Star Awards 2022 host Chen Hanwei clinches Best Actor award
He received his seventh Best Actor trophy for his performance in the drama Recipe Of Life.
Storm chasing photographers welcome high levels of lightning activity in April
Lightning activity is high during the inter-monsoon period, between late March and May, and October and November.
Bye bye, loungewear: Look office-ready with these style tips and tricks
Everyone is allowed to return to the workplace from tomorrow. Here's how you can make comfy WFH T-shirts part of your office attire.