Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 25.

Myanmar junta chief 'not opposed' to visit by Asean delegation, humanitarian aid: PM Lee

The bloc leaders' consensus calls for violence to end immediately and for start of constructive dialogue.

Asean cannot be indifferent to Myanmar situation, has collective duty to act: PM Lee

"Silence and inaction would undermine Asean's centrality, credibility and relevance," he said at leaders' meeting.

Rescuers find debris from missing Indonesian submarine, indicating it has sunk

Preparations are being made to salvage the submarine from a depth of 850m.

More top-notch tech talents set their sights on Singapore

About 60 applications have been approved under Tech.Pass scheme to get top-tier foreigners.

Search for new Singapore PM: Start with a rethink

It could be time to focus less on the age of a candidate and more on how long he stays in office, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

Pre-event Covid-19 testing: Logistics, cost among concerns for couples and event organisers

Couples and event organisers have to sort out who should pay and where to conduct tests.

Vaccinated PR who cared for mother in quarantine facility among 5 Covid-19 community cases in S'pore

He moved into the same room as her on April 16, and developed a blocked nose on Friday.

Burned out, numb, helpless: India doctors bear grim witness to unfolding Covid-19 tragedy

"Our own limited resources are killing us," said a doctor.

Shangri-La Dialogue to be in-person 'bubble' event in Singapore on June 4-5

The defence summit was cancelled last year for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lobster meals and other frills at private hospitals: Should medical insurance pay for these?

Some policyholders are asking the authorities to probe if such frills are fuelling the jump in healthcare costs.

