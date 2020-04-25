Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 25.

9 in 10 coronavirus patients in Singapore housed in isolation facilities

Community facilities now house 9,878 patients - out of the 11,107 current patients.

Coronavirus: Flouting safe distancing measures, abusing enforcement officers will not be tolerated, says Masagos

Those who think "it is fun" to flout safe distancing rules could end up being infected and infecting others around them as well, he said.

Coronavirus: More NCID patients being placed in prone position to help them breathe better

Increasing anecdotal evidence showed this helps improve their oxygen flow.

Social workers pound the streets to persuade seniors to go home and stay indoors

Some seniors say they live in a small and stuffy flat and need to go out for fresh air and sunshine.

Coronavirus: 400 patrons turned away for not following stricter entry limits at popular markets

Across all four markets, queues were shorter on Friday morning compared with the past two days.

Trump says his remarks on using disinfectant in people's bodies were sarcastic

Mr Trump's initial comments prompted doctors and health experts from around the world to urge people not to drink or inject disinfectant to fight the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: China's contact tracing app touted as helping to contain outbreak

Citizens are required to register for a health code, applets developed by the government to track whether one has been in close contact with a confirmed case, or is at risk.

Revisiting Wuhan: Leaving the city for Beijing was the hardest part of journey

One of the things Elizabeth Law had to do before being allowed to return to Beijing was taking a nucleic acid test to prove she was free of Covid-19.

$135,000 raised for ST and BT charities; third version of Stay At Home, Singapore launched

Among those who appeared in the new video is National University of Singapore adjunct associate professor Hugh Mason and his wife, who both had the coronavirus.

Family of otters frolicking outside Mustafa Centre is looking for a permanent home

This is the same family that was found splashing in the swimming pool of a condo in Newton.

