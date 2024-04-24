Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More Singapore F&B businesses expanding overseas
Gojek and ComfortDelGro Taxi join hands to take on each other’s unfulfilled ride bookings
8 in 10 falsely believe talking about suicide can make a person take his life: SMU study
Misconceptions about suicide persist, such as the myth that most suicides happen suddenly without warning.
Tampines crash victims buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, one grave apart
Madam Norzihan Juwahib and student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril were killed in a six-vehicle collision on April 22.
Spain murder: Limited-edition sneakers worn by suspect match footprints at crime scene
A peek into Pearl’s Hill Terrace, the indie arts enclave facing closure in 2025
The small businesses and artists subletting the space face eviction in March 2025 when the master lease runs out.
E-commerce risks becoming scam central with proliferation of bots
Platforms, online services must do more to tackle scourge of scammers using bots in innovative ways, says the writer.
Apple announces event on May 7, amid reports of launch of new iPads
I know Victoria will be there: Adrian Lee on his One Championship MMA debut
The teenager will fight in honour of his late sister who died in December 2022, aged 18.
Garden by the bed: Bringing nature and healing to hospital patients
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s horticultural therapy project helps bring cheer to acute care patients.