Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24, 2024

Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 08:05 AM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 08:01 AM

More Singapore F&B businesses expanding overseas

Food exports have grown at a rate of more than 11 per cent each year since 2020.

Gojek and ComfortDelGro Taxi join hands to take on each other’s unfulfilled ride bookings

Fares will remain unchanged.

8 in 10 falsely believe talking about suicide can make a person take his life: SMU study

Misconceptions about suicide persist, such as the myth that most suicides happen suddenly without warning.

Tampines crash victims buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, one grave apart

Madam Norzihan Juwahib and student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril were killed in a six-vehicle collision on April 22.

Spain murder: Limited-edition sneakers worn by suspect match footprints at crime scene

The sneakers are European size 48.5 and cost about $1,360 on a luxury goods portal.

A peek into Pearl’s Hill Terrace, the indie arts enclave facing closure in 2025

The small businesses and artists subletting the space face eviction in March 2025 when the master lease runs out.

E-commerce risks becoming scam central with proliferation of bots

Platforms, online services must do more to tackle scourge of scammers using bots in innovative ways, says the writer.

Apple announces event on May 7, amid reports of launch of new iPads

Apple expects to combat the slump in demand with new products.

I know Victoria will be there: Adrian Lee on his One Championship MMA debut

The teenager will fight in honour of his late sister who died in December 2022, aged 18.

Garden by the bed: Bringing nature and healing to hospital patients

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s horticultural therapy project helps bring cheer to acute care patients.

