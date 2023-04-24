Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Credit card spending on the rise in S’pore, but debts remain manageable
Growth in spending is set to continue, sparking fears of default rates going up as the economy slows.
MAS pause on hawkish monetary policy stance reveals where it sees growth heading
The external outlook continues to be challenging, with the US and China likely to post lower growth rates in 2024, says the writer.
Wanted: Medical escorts to help the elderly get around
Medical escorts pick up the elderly right at their doorsteps, stay with them throughout their medical appointments, and bring them back home safely.
‘Curry puff’, ‘popiah’ among 700 hand gestures in new books to help people with speaking difficulties
The gestures come in handy especially in classrooms or in crowded areas when those with special needs may not feel confident to speak up.
More sophisticated censorship at play in aftermath of Beijing hospital fire
Online searches for the deadly fire in China only lead to media reports by state-linked or aligned media outlets, observes Elizabeth Law.
Taiwan tensions: Was China’s military pressure worth it?
Chinese military pressure in the Taiwan Strait undermines China’s objective of presenting itself as a responsible and benevolent world leader, says the writer.
Asean risks losing its grip on Myanmar crisis
As the junta stalls on holding elections and steps up its attacks on resistance to the coup, Asean is keeping a little too quiet about what it will do with it, says Tan Hui Yee.
NUS develops ‘pill’ that may allow more precise radiotherapy doses for gastric cancer patients
It can accurately measure X-ray doses delivered from the skin to the cancer cells in the gastrointestinal tract of a patient.
1 killed in traffic accident in Dunearn Road
Another person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two people were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the SCDF said.
‘Fantasmic!’ dragon performance catches fire at Disneyland in California
At least six workers were treated for smoke inhalation but did not require further evaluation.