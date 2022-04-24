Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 24.

Singapore's tourism industry looking up with signs of growth under way

Several industry players already seeing a big spike in holidaymakers coming here in recent weeks.

Shopping haven once more? S'pore retailers innovate to woo shoppers, tourists

Online-to-offline promotions, sustainability credentials, new brands and experiences being rolled out to boost takings.

Easing of Covid-19 rules brings Singapore closer to normalcy

Step-by-step moves have been the trademark of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic here.

Beach Road slashing victim's first words in hospital to employer were 'I am sorry'

The mother of two who was working at a steamboat eatery is still in bandages after multiple procedures.

Lunch with Sumiko: It's a family affair at EtonHouse group of schools

A fishbone was the impetus for Mr Ng Yi Xian to join his mother, Mrs Ng Gim Choo, in running EtonHouse.

Mr Ng Yi-Xian left his US job to return home to help his mother Mrs Ng Gim Choo run the EtonHouse group of schools.

Young & Savvy: What to look out for when buying an HDB resale flat

Use grants wisely, be aware of remaining lease.

Joseph Schooling was done, and then he changed his mind about retiring

He had a tough six months after a meek showing at the Tokyo Olympics, the loss of his father and NS enlistment.

Artworks worth millions in Singapore: Do you know where they are?

Join ST on this art safari trail to track down works by Dali, Kusama and other great artists.

One hedge, two families, 50 years of friendship

In a world of walls, fences and increasing division, a simple hedge has helped to join people.

Me & My Career: She thrives on cutting-edge tech, nurturing engineers

Manufacturing employee Rachel Lim counts herself a rarity in the semiconductor industry, having worked as a customer engineer for more than a decade.

