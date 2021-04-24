Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 24.
Singapore's Cabinet reshuffle: Field remains open for 4G leadership, say observers
It is not where the 4G ministers are moved that is important, but who was moved, said one observer.
PM Lee held off on major Cabinet changes last year as S'pore was in the thick of Covid-19
There were extensive consultations within the Cabinet before the line-up was decided, added PM Lee.
Singapore's Cabinet reshuffle: Major changes but it's not time to read the tea leaves
The one reality is that the latest appointments do not spell out the identity of PM Lee's successor.
Interactive: Who's helming S'pore's 15 ministries after PM Lee's Cabinet reshuffle?
The reshuffle will see seven of the 15 ministries helmed by new ministers.
Maid who stabbed S'pore employer more than 90 times gets life imprisonment for murder
The victim sustained 94 knife wounds, most of which were on her head and neck.
How Covid-19 has changed life in foreign workers' dorms in S'pore
ST looks at how dorm living has been transformed a year after a surge in Covid-19 cases among foreign workers.
PM Lee to attend Asean Leaders' Meeting in Jakarta on Saturday
Leaders will discuss the situation in Myanmar when they meet in person for first time since pandemic began.
Tension over Taiwan set to remain high but military action unlikely
While there may be some anxiety, many Taiwanese people are more focused on livelihood issues.
Two of three new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore had both vaccine jabs
There were also 36 imported cases on Friday.
McDonald's outlet in Ridout Tea Garden to shut in December after 32 years in operation
The outlet is among the oldest operational McDonald's outlets here.