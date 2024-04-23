Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘My goodbye to her was my last’: Friends say teen killed in Tampines accident was bright, friendly
S’pore launches final Invincible-class submarine in Germany
SM Teo Chee Hean said the new submarines will enhance the RSN’s ability to fulfil its mission of protecting the sea lines of communication in the region.
Traffic Police to move some services online; walk-ins for these will cease from May 13
‘We couldn’t see the road ahead’: Southern China inundated by torrential rain and floods
Four people died and 10 are missing, while about 110,000 affected residents in Guangdong were relocated.
Spain murder suspect was self-proclaimed financial ‘expert’ involved in multiple businesses
S’pore’s Kai Minejima-Lee and Isabelle Koh strike gold at World Cup of Indoor Skydiving
Kai's gold came in the solo freestyle open event, while Isabelle won the solo freestyle junior title.
Indonesia court affirms Prabowo’s election victory, rejects appeals against result
A new confrontation looms between Israel and Iran
Although a full-blown war was just averted, the outcome of the latest hostilities will unleash a new arms race, writes Jonathan Eyal.
Jail for ex-NUS professor who forged claims to dupe school into disbursing $88k to him
Nervous and excited: S’pore students on dancing with IU during K-pop star’s concert here
Twelve students from local performing arts studio Maddspace shared the Singapore Indoor Stadium stage with the singer.