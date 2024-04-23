Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23, 2024

‘My goodbye to her was my last’: Friends say teen killed in Tampines accident was bright, friendly

The family is trying to cope with the loss of Afifah Azril, 17, said her uncle.

S’pore launches final Invincible-class submarine in Germany

SM Teo Chee Hean said the new submarines will enhance the RSN’s ability to fulfil its mission of protecting the sea lines of communication in the region.

Traffic Police to move some services online; walk-ins for these will cease from May 13

The move aims to improve service efficiency, said the police.

‘We couldn’t see the road ahead’: Southern China inundated by torrential rain and floods

Four people died and 10 are missing, while about 110,000 affected residents in Guangdong were relocated.

Spain murder suspect was self-proclaimed financial ‘expert’ involved in multiple businesses

He claimed to have celebrities and heads of banks as his clients.

S’pore’s Kai Minejima-Lee and Isabelle Koh strike gold at World Cup of Indoor Skydiving

Kai's gold came in the solo freestyle open event, while Isabelle won the solo freestyle junior title.

Indonesia court affirms Prabowo’s election victory, rejects appeals against result

But three of the eight judges on the panel had dissenting opinions.

A new confrontation looms between Israel and Iran

Although a full-blown war was just averted, the outcome of the latest hostilities will unleash a new arms race, writes Jonathan Eyal.

Jail for ex-NUS professor who forged claims to dupe school into disbursing $88k to him

Tan Kok Kiong, 56, pleaded guilty to one cheating charge and 11 forgery charges.

Nervous and excited: S’pore students on dancing with IU during K-pop star’s concert here

Twelve students from local performing arts studio Maddspace shared the Singapore Indoor Stadium stage with the singer.

