Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23

Updated
Published
35 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

GP clinics in Singapore seeing higher demand for flu jabs

MOH suggested that this could be due to greater awareness about the importance of vaccination, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity, and when will it end?

Motor traders point to private-hire vehicle operators as one underlying driver of runaway prices, says Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

More Hari Raya prayer spaces as pre-pandemic atmosphere returns

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 feels different for Muslims with mask-wearing and booking of prayer slots lifted at mosques.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Family feuds, fortunes made and lost: How Richard Eu turned TCM chain Eu Yan Sang around

While Eu Yan Sang is a widely known brand, until Richard Eu took the helm of the family business, the company was on the brink of collapse. He tells ST executive editor Sumiko Tan how he achieved the turnaround and about his approach to business.

His grandfather Eu Tong Sen was one of Asia’s richest men, but Richard Eu tells Sumiko Tan there’s a burden to carrying such a famous name.

READ MORE HERE

Only 1 in 5 households has collected free recycling box; expert calls for more public education

Some said they do not think Blooboxes would boost recycling while others have no need for it as they already have their own recycling corners at home.

READ MORE HERE

Call of the isle: S'poreans who retire abroad

Some Singaporeans are enjoying a different kind of island life.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore looking into wider adoption of biofuels, bioresources to hit net-zero emissions target

The authorities have called for a tender to examine potential sources of biofuels and natural renewables.

READ MORE HERE

Politically apathetic? Not us, say PAP and opposition youth volunteers

Some young people are joining political parties as a way to get involved in issues they care about.

READ MORE HERE

US and China ‘not in Cold War’, reality is more complex: Experts at Singapore forum

The trilateral exchange involved 120 participants, including scholars from the CSIS think-tank and Peking University.

READ MORE HERE

Setting up a family office: 3 families share their journeys and what draws them to Singapore

A single-family office manages the assets belonging to a family and is not required to be registered or licensed by MAS.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top