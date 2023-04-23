Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
GP clinics in Singapore seeing higher demand for flu jabs
MOH suggested that this could be due to greater awareness about the importance of vaccination, following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity, and when will it end?
Motor traders point to private-hire vehicle operators as one underlying driver of runaway prices, says Christopher Tan.
More Hari Raya prayer spaces as pre-pandemic atmosphere returns
Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 feels different for Muslims with mask-wearing and booking of prayer slots lifted at mosques.
Family feuds, fortunes made and lost: How Richard Eu turned TCM chain Eu Yan Sang around
His grandfather Eu Tong Sen was one of Asia’s richest men, but Richard Eu tells Sumiko Tan there’s a burden to carrying such a famous name.
Only 1 in 5 households has collected free recycling box; expert calls for more public education
Some said they do not think Blooboxes would boost recycling while others have no need for it as they already have their own recycling corners at home.
Call of the isle: S'poreans who retire abroad
S’pore looking into wider adoption of biofuels, bioresources to hit net-zero emissions target
The authorities have called for a tender to examine potential sources of biofuels and natural renewables.
Politically apathetic? Not us, say PAP and opposition youth volunteers
Some young people are joining political parties as a way to get involved in issues they care about.
US and China ‘not in Cold War’, reality is more complex: Experts at Singapore forum
The trilateral exchange involved 120 participants, including scholars from the CSIS think-tank and Peking University.
Setting up a family office: 3 families share their journeys and what draws them to Singapore
A single-family office manages the assets belonging to a family and is not required to be registered or licensed by MAS.
