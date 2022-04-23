Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 23.
S'pore announces major easing of Covid-19 rules: What you need to know
There will be no limits on group sizes and you don't have to wear a mask at work if there's no interaction with others.
askST: Can someone who is not fully vaccinated dine out from April 26?
From April 26, measures that place restrictions on individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be removed from most settings.
More Covid-19 vaccination centres to stop operations
Lawrence Wong: The 'loyal team player' thrust into role of Singapore's PM-in-waiting
In conversations with over a dozen people who either knew or worked with Mr Wong over the years, a picture emerged of a man both self-possessed and yet self-effacing.
When will Lawrence Wong take over as PM? Could PM Lee lead the next election?
Lawrence Wong as 4G leader: Personality and political leadership
Voters are more likely to support candidates whose personalities "match" their own, even if this is not what the candidate or party set out to do, says ST's Grace Ho.
Power plays: How different parties in Malaysia stack up with a possible election this year
Malaysia's political parties are getting their houses in order ahead of an imminent general election, with key players jostling for position.
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand's people-person PM
She talks to ST's Vikram Khanna about partnering Singapore, geopolitics and leadership.
Hong Kong to allow international travellers to enter for first time since 2020
Foreign travellers will be subject to the same seven-day quarantine as residents, the government said.
Ukraine war: Why India makes an ideal peacemaker
Delhi should seize the opportunity to bring an end to the conflict, says Professor Kishore Mahbubani.