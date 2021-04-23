Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 23.
S'pore to see further delays in housing projects from tighter Covid-19 curbs on migrant workers: Lawrence Wong
The move to ban long-term pass holders and visitors from India will have a major impact on sectors here.
11-year-old boy is S'pore's sole community Covid-19 case, while fully vaccinated worker is case from the dorms
They were both linked to previously reported cases.
Covid-19 cases at Westlite Woodlands dorm mostly from marine sector
A stop work order has been issued for their worksite, said Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.
No fixed date set for Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, launch only when it's safe: Lawrence Wong
He said such delays and changes in plans for safety reasons are the reality in the new normal.
Missing Indonesian submarine expected to run out of air at 3am Saturday: Navy chief
Contact with the Nanggala-402 vessel, with 53 crew members on board, was lost early on April 21.
Despair and despondency as India faces second Covid-19 wave
ST correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta shares how life amid India's Covid-19 tsunami is like.
US pledges to boost climate finance at virtual summit
Vulnerable and poor countries will receive a leg up in the pricey fight to combat climate change.
Banking on nature to fight climate change
Investors are planning on pouring billions into a market that promotes conservation, says David Fogarty.
Facial recognition tech in Selarang Park Complex facilitates inmates' movement
Doing so enables prison officers to focus on other functions, such as inmate rehabilitation.
William Grant & Sons opens world's first Distillers Library private client suite in Singapore
It houses ultra rare and old expressions from the family-owned distiller's archives.