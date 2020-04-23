Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 23

Covid-19 caused by a 'smart' virus that can find blind spots: Experts

While there have been encouraging signs that the circuit breaker period have been effective so far, the number of new cases has not fallen as quickly as expected.

Idle construction sites during circuit breaker spark concerns they may become hot spots for dengue

Sites are still maintaining a minimum work force to carry out housekeeping and vector control works, said NEA.

Covid-19 circuit breaker: Which F&B outlets are open and which are closed?

Is your favourite outlet closed?

Confined foreign workers will get paid, have medical needs and meals taken care of: Shanmugam

The workers' main request: They hope after this is over, they will be allowed to work in Singapore.

Coronavirus: Bug circulated in US weeks earlier than thought, mistaken for flu, health official says

A 57-year-old woman had died of Covid-19 on Feb 6, far earlier than any other reported cases in the United States.

Will blue skies and birdsong during coronavirus lockdowns trigger lasting change?

The images of blue skies and satellite imagery showing the marked drop in deadly air pollution have opened many eyes.

Coronavirus: Let's play by the rules

Breaking them means we are turning our backs on those on the front line, and their families, says Rohit Brijnath.

Record $8.1b placed on 4-D, Toto and sports bets before Covid-19 outbreak

The spike in bets in the Tote Board's financial year that ended in March 2019 was driven largely by the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Generation Grit: Catching a second wave in life after horrific accident

An accident cost Muhammad Fazli Hasri his leg, but today, he stands tall, helping others to get back on their feet.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Learn to make tau suan, watch Web series on Ramadan and more

This Ramadan, which starts today, there are fewer options for Muslims who do not cook. But there is still delivery.

