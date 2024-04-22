Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22, 2024

Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 07:58 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 07:54 AM

Parts of trails at Telok Blangah Hill Park closed for repair till July 2026 after slope failure

The affected parts include the eastern section of the Forest Walk and Earth Trail.

S’pore firms expand product range, enter new markets with help of EnterpriseSG’s scale-up programme

These firms are seen to have the ambition to take their business global and to transform.

New S’pore-based think-tank Asia Centre for Health Security to prepare region for biological threats

It is steered by a team with expertise in areas from public health and clinical practice to global health law and policymaking.

Murder in Spain: S’porean suspect travelled overseas often for business and parties

Ong, who was married in 2012 according to a Registry of Marriages search, had his hand in several businesses.

Malaysia PM Anwar pledges to fight corruption, carry out economic reforms as PKR turns 25

But he faces challenges in carrying out reforms, amid uncertainty over who will be his successor, say experts.

Parents seek refunds from international school over delay in new campus construction

Students had to share a campus with a school next door for seven months until March 2024. 

LinkedIn rolls out passport verification feature to combat scams

Critics say the feature will have limited success since it is optional.

Bali advises foreign tourists to get dengue fever jabs amid rising cases

Concerns over dengue fever in Bali followed an increasing rate of cases nationwide in Indonesia.

Swifties in the age of Spotify and social media: How music has evolved

The excitement over Swift’s concerts in Singapore underscores the lasting and powerful effect of music.

It takes a village to raise a child: Inside a Bedok estate’s ‘kampung’

Kids can take part in activities such as farming, lion dance and rollerblading, all for free.

